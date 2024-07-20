Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JULY 20, 2024
Upcoming movies of Horror-Comedy Universe
Horror-comedy is the new genre where a Horror tale is told with fun and comic gags. The genre is emerging in India these days
Horror-Comedy
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
In 2018, Dinesh Vijan released Stree and began a new Cinematic Universe where characters from different movies will cross each other
Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram
The Cinematic Universe
Till now, Maddock Films have released three films in the Horror-Comedy Universe- Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya
Movies in Horror-Comedy Universe
Image: Maddock Films’ Instagram
Wondering what's new coming in this universe? Check out further
What's Next?
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
The makers have released the trailer of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The movie is set to release on Aug 15
Stree 2
Image: Maddock Films' Instagram
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 is also in development. It is likely to be released next year in cinemas
Bhediya 2
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The makers have confirmed the development of a Vampire-Comedy. Officially titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, it is reportedly starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role
Vampires Of Vijay Nagar
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram
On the trailer launch of Stree 2, Producer Dinesh Vijan announces another film titled Thama. It will also be a part of the popular cinematic universe
Thama
Image: Amar Kaushik’ Instagram
Stree 3
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Moreover, the makers have also mentioned that the writing of Stree 3 is already completed. The third installment might see the light of release in the next 2-3 years
Akshay Kumar's Entry?
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Also, there are strong reports that Akshay Kumar is doing a cameo in Stree 2. It will be interesting to see him in the Horror-Comedy Universe after a long time
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.