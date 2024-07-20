Heading 3

JULY 20, 2024

Upcoming movies of Horror-Comedy Universe


Horror-comedy is the new genre where a Horror tale is told with fun and comic gags. The genre is emerging in India these days

Horror-Comedy

In 2018, Dinesh Vijan released Stree and began a new Cinematic Universe where characters from different movies will cross each other 

The Cinematic Universe

Till now, Maddock Films have released three films in the Horror-Comedy Universe- Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya 

Movies in Horror-Comedy Universe

Wondering what's new coming in this universe? Check out further 

What's Next?

The makers have released the trailer of Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The movie is set to release on Aug 15 

Stree 2

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 is also in development. It is likely to be released next year in cinemas

Bhediya 2

The makers have confirmed the development of a Vampire-Comedy. Officially titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar, it is reportedly starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role

Vampires Of Vijay Nagar

On the trailer launch of Stree 2, Producer Dinesh Vijan announces another film titled Thama. It will also be a part of the popular cinematic universe 

Thama

Stree 3

Moreover, the makers have also mentioned that the writing of Stree 3 is already completed. The third installment might see the light of release in the next 2-3 years 

Akshay Kumar's Entry?

Also, there are strong reports that Akshay Kumar is doing a cameo in Stree 2. It will be interesting to see him in the Horror-Comedy Universe after a long time

