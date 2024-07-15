Heading 3

Upcoming movies of Kalki star Prabhas 

Telugu actor Prabhas has established himself as the first pan-India actor who has a wide appeal across the boundaries 

Prabhas 

His latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, is a sci-fi epic saga that finds its roots in the Indian mythology

 Latest Release

Kalki 2898 AD is on the spree of its dream run. The magnum opus has turned out to be a superhit and a perfect comeback for Prabhas after a series of underwhelming movies

 Massive Success 

Wondering what's next for Prabhas? Well, the actor is solidifying his upcoming slate of releases. Check out the details 

 What's Next? 

Prabhas is set to begin the shoot of Salaar 2 from August 10. The Prasanth Neel directorial is a gritty action-drama that follows the story of Salaar Part 1 

Salaar 2

The actor is next collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on a cop based mass actioner. Titled Spirit, the movie is carrying immense buzz 

 Spirit 

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin will be soon reuniting in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Reportedly, it will be the conclusion of the story that remained unfinished in the first part 

Kalki Sequel 

Meanwhile, Prabhas has completed the shoot of a horror drama titled The Raja Saab. The movie is expected to see the light of release next year 

The Raja Saab

Prabhas is rumored to be teaming up with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi on a big-budget romantic drama set on the backdrop of World War 2 

Hanu Raghavapudi's Next 

Moreover, Prabhas will be seen playing a guest appearance in Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa 

 Kannappa Cameo 

