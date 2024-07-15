Heading 3
july 15, 2024
Upcoming movies of Kalki star Prabhas
Telugu actor Prabhas has established himself as the first pan-India actor who has a wide appeal across the boundaries
Prabhas
Image: IMDb
His latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, is a sci-fi epic saga that finds its roots in the Indian mythology
Latest Release
Image: IMDb
Kalki 2898 AD is on the spree of its dream run. The magnum opus has turned out to be a superhit and a perfect comeback for Prabhas after a series of underwhelming movies
Massive Success
Image: IMDb
Wondering what's next for Prabhas? Well, the actor is solidifying his upcoming slate of releases. Check out the details
What's Next?
Image: IMDb
Prabhas is set to begin the shoot of Salaar 2 from August 10. The Prasanth Neel directorial is a gritty action-drama that follows the story of Salaar Part 1
Salaar 2
Image: IMDb
The actor is next collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on a cop based mass actioner. Titled Spirit, the movie is carrying immense buzz
Image: IMDb
Spirit
Prabhas and Nag Ashwin will be soon reuniting in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Reportedly, it will be the conclusion of the story that remained unfinished in the first part
Kalki Sequel
Image: IMDb
Meanwhile, Prabhas has completed the shoot of a horror drama titled The Raja Saab. The movie is expected to see the light of release next year
The Raja Saab
Image: IMDb
Prabhas is rumored to be teaming up with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi on a big-budget romantic drama set on the backdrop of World War 2
Hanu Raghavapudi's Next
Image: IMDb
Moreover, Prabhas will be seen playing a guest appearance in Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa
Kannappa Cameo
Image: IMDb
