Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 3, 2024

Upcoming movies of Mohanlal 

Malayalam Legend Mohanlal is known as the complete actor. His versatility in script choices proved that he literally can do anything

Mohanlal

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

His latest film is Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is presently winning the hearts of the audience in theaters 

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

Latest Film

Although, he is gearing up for some exciting projects ahead. Let’s check out the Upcoming movies of Mohanlal

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

Upcoming Projects 

It is a long-delayed film of Mohanlal with Jeethu Joseph. The two-part action thriller is expected to see the light of release this year 

Ram

Image source- IMDB

Directed by Mohanlal himself, Barroz is a fantasy drama. It will also be released in 3D 

Barroz 3D

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

Prithviraj Sukumaaran is bringing the sequel of Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead. It is presently in pre-production stage 

 L2: Empuraan 

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

The story of Lijo Jose's latest directorial, starring Mohanlal will be explored deeper in its sequel. It is officially on the cards now 

Malaikottai Vaaliban 2 

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

Mohanlal is set to team up with renowned director Joshiy for a thrilling cinematic experience titled Rambaan

Rambaan

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

The actor is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for a Pan-India period drama titled Vrushabha. It is presently in the production stage 

Vrushabha

Image: Mohanlal's Instagram 

Drishyam 3 

Image source- IMDB

The third installment of Drishyam is officially on the cards. The movie is presently in the writing stage 

