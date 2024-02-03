Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
february 3, 2024
Upcoming movies of Mohanlal
Malayalam Legend Mohanlal is known as the complete actor. His versatility in script choices proved that he literally can do anything
Mohanlal
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
His latest film is Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is presently winning the hearts of the audience in theaters
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Latest Film
Although, he is gearing up for some exciting projects ahead. Let’s check out the Upcoming movies of Mohanlal
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Upcoming Projects
It is a long-delayed film of Mohanlal with Jeethu Joseph. The two-part action thriller is expected to see the light of release this year
Ram
Image source- IMDB
Directed by Mohanlal himself, Barroz is a fantasy drama. It will also be released in 3D
Barroz 3D
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaaran is bringing the sequel of Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead. It is presently in pre-production stage
L2: Empuraan
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
The story of Lijo Jose's latest directorial, starring Mohanlal will be explored deeper in its sequel. It is officially on the cards now
Malaikottai Vaaliban 2
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Mohanlal is set to team up with renowned director Joshiy for a thrilling cinematic experience titled Rambaan
Rambaan
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
The actor is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for a Pan-India period drama titled Vrushabha. It is presently in the production stage
Vrushabha
Image: Mohanlal's Instagram
Drishyam 3
Image source- IMDB
The third installment of Drishyam is officially on the cards. The movie is presently in the writing stage
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.