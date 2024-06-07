Heading 3

Upcoming movies of Pawan Kalyan 


Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan holds a massive fan following in the South

Pawan Kalyan

The actor-politician is currently riding high on the victory of his political party during the Lok Sabha elections 2024

 Political Triumph

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the supernatural fantasy comedy film, Bro, which opened to mixed reviews

 Last Release?

However, the actor has an exciting slate of releases coming up next. Check it out!

What's Next?

Pawan Kalyan’s immediate next release is OG - a gangster action drama directed by Saaho director Sujeeth

They Call Him OG

OG also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main villain and is officially scheduled to hit the screens on September 27, 2024

 OG Villain & Release Date

Pawan Kalyan's next exciting movie is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period action-adventure drama

 Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is officially announced to be a two-part story, starring Bobby Deol as the main villain

Sequel and The Villain

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is another exciting project for Pawan Kalyan, a cop mass-action film set to be directed by Harish Shankar

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

 Theri Remake?

Speculations are rife that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Theri (2016), expected to release in 2025

