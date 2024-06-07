Heading 3
Upcoming movies of Pawan Kalyan
Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan holds a massive fan following in the South
Pawan Kalyan
Images: Imdb
Images: Imdb
The actor-politician is currently riding high on the victory of his political party during the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Political Triumph
Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the supernatural fantasy comedy film, Bro, which opened to mixed reviews
Images: Imdb
Last Release?
However, the actor has an exciting slate of releases coming up next. Check it out!
What's Next?
Images: Imdb
Pawan Kalyan’s immediate next release is OG - a gangster action drama directed by Saaho director Sujeeth
They Call Him OG
Images: Imdb
OG also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main villain and is officially scheduled to hit the screens on September 27, 2024
OG Villain & Release Date
Images: Imdb
Pawan Kalyan's next exciting movie is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a period action-adventure drama
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Images: Imdb
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is officially announced to be a two-part story, starring Bobby Deol as the main villain
Sequel and The Villain
Image Credits: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is another exciting project for Pawan Kalyan, a cop mass-action film set to be directed by Harish Shankar
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Images: Imdb
Theri Remake?
Speculations are rife that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Theri (2016), expected to release in 2025
Images: Imdb
