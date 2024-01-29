Heading 3
January 29, 2024
Upcoming Movies of Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest blockbuster, Animal
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has raked in nearly 900 Crores worldwide and is now available for streaming on Netflix
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Animal
Wondering what's next for Ranbir Kapoor? Take a look at his upcoming projects
Image: Pinkvilla
What’s Next?
Ranbir Kapoor has unofficially confirmed that he is doing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana right after Animal. The actor will soon start shooting for it
Ramayana Part 1
Image: Pinkvilla
Ramayana is a grand project that will be divided into three parts. Reports has it that Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol will also be part of the cast
A Trilogy
Image: Pinkvilla
Moreover, the actor is reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya. He has signed an epic saga set against the backdrop of a war titled Love & War
Love & War
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Bhansali Production venture is an ode to Raj Kapoor’s Sangam. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead
Star Cast
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The actor is also committed to Ayan Mukerji’s mythological superhero movie, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev
Brahmastra Part Two: Dev
Video: Ayan Mukerji's Instagram
Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's recent blockbuster, is getting an official sequel. However, it will take some time before the film goes into production
Animal Park
Image: Animal The Film’s Instagram
Rajkumar Hirani film
Image: Pinkvilla
There are talks of Ranbir Kapoor teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for an upcoming film. If this collaboration happens, it will be a treat for their fans
