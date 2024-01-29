Heading 3

January 29, 2024

Upcoming Movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest blockbuster, Animal

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has raked in nearly 900 Crores worldwide and is now available for streaming on Netflix

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram

Animal

Wondering what's next for Ranbir Kapoor? Take a look at his upcoming projects

Image: Pinkvilla

What’s Next?

Ranbir Kapoor has unofficially confirmed that he is doing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana right after Animal. The actor will soon start shooting for it 

Ramayana Part 1

Image: Pinkvilla

Ramayana is a grand project that will be divided into three parts. Reports has it that Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol will also be part of the cast

A Trilogy

Image: Pinkvilla

Moreover, the actor is reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya. He has signed an epic saga set against the backdrop of a war titled Love & War

Love & War

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Bhansali Production venture is an ode to Raj Kapoor’s Sangam. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead

Star Cast

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The actor is also committed to Ayan Mukerji’s mythological superhero movie, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev 

Brahmastra Part Two: Dev

Video: Ayan Mukerji's Instagram

Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's recent blockbuster, is getting an official sequel. However, it will take some time before the film goes into production

Animal Park

Image: Animal The Film’s Instagram

Rajkumar Hirani film

Image: Pinkvilla

There are talks of Ranbir Kapoor teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for an upcoming film. If this collaboration happens, it will be a treat for their fans

