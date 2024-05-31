Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

MAY 31, 2024

Upcoming Movies of Triptii Dimri 

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is on a roll these days. The actress who proved herself through Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala is now among the top choices 

Triptii Dimri 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Last year, Triptii Dimri took the internet by storm through her guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. It turned out to be a breakthrough performance for her

Breakthrough 

Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Wondering what Triptii Dimri is doing next? Well, she has an exciting lineup ahead. Take a look

What's Next? 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk 

Bad Newz

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

The actress is next teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for a comedy-drama, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It is set to hit the screens in October 2024

 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

The Animal diva will be seen playing the female lead in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy is hitting the screens on Diwali 2024 

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Triptii is also doing Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Shazia Iqbal directorial is gearing up for release in Nov 2024 

 Dhadak 2

Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Popular as Bhabhi 2, Triptii will be back as Zoya in Animal Park 

Animal Park

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

The actress is also reported to be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming movie 

Anurag Basu's directorial 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Triptii Dimri is locking horns for back-to-back four releases in 2024- Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dhadak 2 

Four Releases in 2024 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

