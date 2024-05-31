Heading 3
Upcoming Movies of Triptii Dimri
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri is on a roll these days. The actress who proved herself through Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala is now among the top choices
Triptii Dimri
Last year, Triptii Dimri took the internet by storm through her guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. It turned out to be a breakthrough performance for her
Breakthrough
Wondering what Triptii Dimri is doing next? Well, she has an exciting lineup ahead. Take a look
What's Next?
Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk
Bad Newz
The actress is next teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for a comedy-drama, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It is set to hit the screens in October 2024
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
The Animal diva will be seen playing the female lead in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy is hitting the screens on Diwali 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Triptii is also doing Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Shazia Iqbal directorial is gearing up for release in Nov 2024
Dhadak 2
Popular as Bhabhi 2, Triptii will be back as Zoya in Animal Park
Animal Park
The actress is also reported to be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming movie
Anurag Basu's directorial
Triptii Dimri is locking horns for back-to-back four releases in 2024- Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dhadak 2
Four Releases in 2024
