Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
MAY 06, 2024
Upcoming releases of Akshay Kumar in 2024
Known for his discipline and fitness, Akshay Kumar is a popular actor who has an immense fan following
Akshay Kumar
Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay Kumar's last release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did not do well at the box office
Last Release
Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
However, the actor has an exciting slate to make his comeback at the ticket window
Exciting Slate
Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Singham Again in a guest appearance. It is scheduled to hit screens on Aug 15, however, the release date might get postponed further
Singham Again
Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Up Next, Akki has Khel Khel Mein in his kitty which also stars Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Pragya Jaiswal. It is announced to hit the screens on September 6
Khel Khel Mein
Image: Fardeen Khan's Instagram
Khiladi Kumar has also shot for Sky Force which marks the debut of Veer Paharia. It is set to release on October 2
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Sky Force
The most exciting Akshay Kumar movie in 2024 is Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy-drama is releasing in cinemas on Christmas 2024
Welcome To The Jungle
Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay is also playing a cameo role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a Marathi Pan-India movie, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat
Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat
Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Kannappa
Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram
Recently, the actor shot for his cameo role in the Pan-India movie, Kannappa. It is also likely to be released this year
Besides these movies, Akshay Kumar's Shankaran Biopic, Sarfira, and Jolly LLB 3 are likely to hit the theaters in 2025
Others
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
