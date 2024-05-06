Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

MAY 06, 2024

Upcoming releases of Akshay Kumar in 2024

Known for his discipline and fitness, Akshay Kumar is a popular actor who has an immense fan following 

Akshay Kumar

Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar's last release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did not do well at the box office 

Last Release 

 Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

However, the actor has an exciting slate to make his comeback at the ticket window

Exciting Slate 

 Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Singham Again in a guest appearance. It is scheduled to hit screens on Aug 15, however, the release date might get postponed further 

Singham Again 

 Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Up Next, Akki has Khel Khel Mein in his kitty which also stars Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Pragya Jaiswal. It is announced to hit the screens on September 6

 Khel Khel Mein 

Image: Fardeen Khan's Instagram

Khiladi Kumar has also shot for Sky Force which marks the debut of Veer Paharia. It is set to release on October 2

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

 Sky Force 

The most exciting Akshay Kumar movie in 2024 is Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy-drama is releasing in cinemas on Christmas 2024 

Welcome To The Jungle 

 Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay is also playing a cameo role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a Marathi Pan-India movie, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat 

 Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat 

 Images: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Kannappa 

Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram

Recently, the actor shot for his cameo role in the Pan-India movie, Kannappa. It is also likely to be released this year 

Besides these movies, Akshay Kumar's Shankaran Biopic, Sarfira, and Jolly LLB 3 are likely to hit the theaters in 2025 

Others 

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

