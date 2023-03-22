MAR 22, 2023
Upcoming Tiger Shroff Movies
Tiger Shroff has garnered lot of public love and appreciation for his action and dancing skills owning to his toned muscular body
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
The Bollywood Star
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger made his debut with Kriti Sanon in the Movie 'Heropanti' which laid the foundation of his career in Bollywood
His Debut movie
The Baaghi actor also worked with his ideal actor, Hrithik Roshan in WAR which was a commercial success
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Working with A list stars
Let's have a quick sneak peek into his upcoming projects
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Upcoming movies
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Sequel to the OG movie, Tiger Shroff will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Tiger and Akshay on promotion events of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger X Akshay
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Screw Dheela is an action packed entertainer movie. This new avatar of Tiger will stun the audience
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Screw Dheela
Sharing the re-created poster look from Heropanti, the Lukka Chuppi actress announced her next project with Tiger named 'GANPATH'
Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Tiger-Kriti are Back
Tiger shared glimpses of his first day schedule wrap shooting Ganpath
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Ganpath
Tiger and Sara will be seen performing some larger-than-life stunts in this action entertainer, set against the backdrop of science fiction in this yet to be announced movie
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Eagle
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.