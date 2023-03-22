Heading 3

Sakshi Malu

Entertainment 

MAR 22, 2023

Upcoming Tiger Shroff Movies 

Tiger Shroff has garnered lot of public love and appreciation for his action and dancing skills owning to his toned muscular body

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

The Bollywood Star

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

Tiger made his debut with Kriti Sanon in the Movie 'Heropanti' which laid the foundation of his career in Bollywood 

His Debut movie

The Baaghi actor also worked with his ideal actor, Hrithik Roshan in WAR which was a commercial success 

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

 Working with A list stars

Let's have a quick sneak peek into his upcoming projects

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Upcoming movies 

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Sequel to the OG movie, Tiger Shroff will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger and Akshay on promotion events of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

Tiger X Akshay

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Screw Dheela is an action packed entertainer movie. This new avatar of Tiger will stun the audience 

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

Screw Dheela

Sharing the re-created poster look from Heropanti, the Lukka Chuppi actress announced her next project with Tiger named 'GANPATH' 

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Tiger-Kriti are Back

Tiger shared glimpses of his first day schedule wrap shooting Ganpath

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Ganpath

Tiger and Sara will be seen performing some larger-than-life stunts in this action entertainer, set against the backdrop of science fiction in this yet to be announced movie

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

 Eagle

