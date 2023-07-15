Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 15, 2023

 Updates about Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan-3 is a lunar mission initiated by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

In 2019, Chandrayaan 2 was launched but was considered a failed mission as the satellite lost connection with the ground

Previous ventures

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface

Purpose

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

Till now, only Russia, China and the US have been able to safely soft land on the moon

Success Rate

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

The spacecraft was launched on 14th July at 2:35 PM from SDSC, Sriharikota

Launch

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

ISRO has updated that the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit

Venture

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the moon. The health of the spacecraft is said to be normal

Update

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

A huge number of people gathered to witness the launch of the spacecraft 

Country Love

Image: Chandrayaan 3’s Instagram

According of ISRO, if everything goes as per plan, the landing will take place on August 23 at 5.47 pm IST

Landing

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

PM Modi tweeted “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian”

Proud Moment

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

