JULY 15, 2023
Updates about Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan-3 is a lunar mission initiated by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
In 2019, Chandrayaan 2 was launched but was considered a failed mission as the satellite lost connection with the ground
Previous ventures
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface
Purpose
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Till now, only Russia, China and the US have been able to safely soft land on the moon
Success Rate
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
The spacecraft was launched on 14th July at 2:35 PM from SDSC, Sriharikota
Launch
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
ISRO has updated that the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit
Venture
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the moon. The health of the spacecraft is said to be normal
Update
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
A huge number of people gathered to witness the launch of the spacecraft
Country Love
Image: Chandrayaan 3’s Instagram
According of ISRO, if everything goes as per plan, the landing will take place on August 23 at 5.47 pm IST
Landing
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
PM Modi tweeted “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian”
Proud Moment
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
