Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor loves bling!

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor can rock any look, be it western or ethnic. Here, her sparkly, dramatic blouse add the oomph factor to the outfit

Desi Pataka

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor’s perfect figure is a cause of inspiration for a lot of us. This gorgeous bling mauve dress accentuates her curves

Stunner

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Look at Vaani - WOW! This outfit is just so gorgeous, we can’t take our eyes off her!

Killer

The colour pink suits Vaani and she leaves no opportunity to flaunt it

Gulabi

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

With Vaani, there is always room for some sparkle in her outfits! This beachy outfit with its bling factor won hearts

Beach please!

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The fire emoji takes human form in this picture of Vaani. The dramatic dress makes her look like a princess

Hotness personified

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looks dazzling in this sparkly and gorgeous dress!

Ethereal

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

If there is one motto that Vaani’s outfits convey, it is when in doubt, go bling!

Disco-tastic

Vaani Kapoor is the epitome of elegance and grace. She knows how to carry herself effortlessly

Elegance

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

We weren’t joking when we said that Vaani leaves no opportunity to wear pink. Vaani and pink are made for each other!

Queen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: CELEBS WHO LOVE A LITTLE WHITE DRESS 

Click Here