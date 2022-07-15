Heading 3
Vaani Kapoor loves bling!
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor can rock any look, be it western or ethnic. Here, her sparkly, dramatic blouse add the oomph factor to the outfit
Desi Pataka
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor’s perfect figure is a cause of inspiration for a lot of us. This gorgeous bling mauve dress accentuates her curves
Stunner
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Look at Vaani - WOW! This outfit is just so gorgeous, we can’t take our eyes off her!
Killer
The colour pink suits Vaani and she leaves no opportunity to flaunt it
Gulabi
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
With Vaani, there is always room for some sparkle in her outfits! This beachy outfit with its bling factor won hearts
Beach please!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The fire emoji takes human form in this picture of Vaani. The dramatic dress makes her look like a princess
Hotness personified
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looks dazzling in this sparkly and gorgeous dress!
Ethereal
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
If there is one motto that Vaani’s outfits convey, it is when in doubt, go bling!
Disco-tastic
Vaani Kapoor is the epitome of elegance and grace. She knows how to carry herself effortlessly
Elegance
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
We weren’t joking when we said that Vaani leaves no opportunity to wear pink. Vaani and pink are made for each other!
Queen
