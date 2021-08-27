Vaani Kapoor’s career timeline

Starting her career as a model, Vaani Kapoor went on to star in the 2009 television series Specials @ 10
She made her film debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, a critical and commercial success, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra
Shuddh Desi Romance collected Rs 46 crore (USD 6.8 million) at the domestic box-office and emerged as a commercial success. At the 59th Filmfare Awards, Kapoor was awarded with the Best Female Debut Award
Later she marked her debut in Tamil film Aaha Kalyanam (2014), an official remake of the 2010 Hindi film Band Baaja Baaraat
In 2016, Kapoor appeared in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh. The film, set in Paris, was released on 9 December 2016
After a three-year break from films, she appeared in 2019's highest-grossing release, War, an action thriller film, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff
War set the record for the highest-opening day collection for a Bollywood film
She also had a brief role in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom (2021)
One of her upcoming movies is Shamshera, directed by Karan Johar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt
She will also be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a romantic-drama
