Kankana Das
Lifestyle
August 28, 2023
Vaani Kapoor's fitness routine
In the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor presents herself as fit and healthy on screen and she has always been a picture of good health and beauty
Fit and fantastic
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Vaani Kapoor believes in 'train your mind and the body will follow' mantra and believes that it's important to stay fit in physically and mentally
Train your mind
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The Shamshera actor deliberately schedules her workout routine from cardio to circuit training that suit her body type and needs
Cardio to circuit training
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Vaani's circuit training includes a radius of rigorous exercises ranging from weighted squats and strength training
Circuit training
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
She does cardio exercise everyday to elevate the heartbeat to enhance blood circulation and keep her body toned
Cardio
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
To maintain her uniform and healthy body, Vaani Kapoor uses pilates bar to practise difficult poses like the downward dog and cobra
Stretching
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Vaani's resistance training exercise involves the performance of physical exercises tailored to improve her body strength and endurance
Resistance training
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Her breathable gym wear, and comfortable sweat suits never fails to impress fashionistas and to keep herself motivated, she believes in 'if you look good, you feel good'
Fit check
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The actress loves to try varied high-protein and complex carbohydrate meals with antioxidant rich fruits and vegetables, so that she doesn't have to compromise on taste and quality
Eat healthy
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
But Vaani's number one tip to stay healthy and everlasting energy is to drink lots of water and detox with nutritional juices on a daily basis. Also, good quality sleep is also very important to her
Aqua therapy
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
