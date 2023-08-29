Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

August 28, 2023

Vaani Kapoor's fitness routine

In the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor presents herself as fit and healthy on screen and she has always been a picture of good health and beauty

Fit and fantastic

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

Vaani Kapoor believes in 'train your mind and the body will follow' mantra and believes that it's important to stay fit in physically and mentally

Train your mind

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

The Shamshera actor deliberately schedules her workout routine from cardio to circuit training that suit her body type and needs

Cardio to circuit training

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

Vaani's circuit training includes a radius of rigorous exercises ranging from weighted squats and strength training 

Circuit training

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

She does cardio exercise everyday to elevate the heartbeat to enhance blood circulation and keep her body toned

Cardio

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

To maintain her uniform and healthy body, Vaani Kapoor uses pilates bar to practise difficult poses like the downward dog and cobra

Stretching

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

Vaani's resistance training exercise involves the performance of physical exercises tailored to improve her body strength and endurance

Resistance training

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

Her breathable gym wear, and comfortable sweat suits never fails to impress fashionistas and to keep herself motivated, she believes in 'if you look good, you feel good'

Fit check 

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

The actress loves to try varied high-protein and complex carbohydrate meals with antioxidant rich fruits and vegetables, so that she doesn't have to compromise on taste and quality

Eat healthy

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

But Vaani's number one tip to stay healthy and everlasting energy is to drink lots of water and detox with nutritional juices on a daily basis. Also, good quality sleep is also very important to her 

Aqua therapy

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

