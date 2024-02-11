Heading 3
February 11, 2024
Valentine’s Special: Movies to Watch
A widower in Seattle and a reporter fall in love after sharing feelings on a radio show and meeting at the Empire State Building
Sleepless in Seattle
Image: IMDB
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have a unique romance through letters, discovering a connection across time
Image: IMDB
The Lake House
In this classic '90s romance, a rich businessman and a prostitute challenge societal norms for love
Image: IMDB
Pretty Woman
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams portray a couple whose love unravels over the years, exploring the challenges of long-term relationships
Blue Valentine
Image: IMDB
A star-studded cast explores various forms of love during Christmas, touching on family bonds and romantic connections
Love Actually
Image: IMDB
Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger depict a secret love affair spanning decades, challenging societal expectations
Brokeback Mountain
Image: IMDB
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams navigate a passionate love story in the 1940s South, overcoming obstacles
The Notebook
Image: IMDB
Titanic
Image: IMDB
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's characters, Jack and Rose, share a legendary love story aboard the ill-fated Titanic
Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet explore erasing memories of each other, revealing the complexities of love
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Image: IMDB
Casablanca
Image: IMDB
Ingrid Bergman seeks help from Humphrey Bogart in wartime Casablanca, creating a torturous love triangle with twists of honor and sacrifice
