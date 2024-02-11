Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

February 11, 2024

Valentine’s Special: Movies to Watch

 A widower in Seattle and a reporter fall in love after sharing feelings on a radio show and meeting at the Empire State Building

Sleepless in Seattle 

Image: IMDB 

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have a unique romance through letters, discovering a connection across time

Image: IMDB 

The Lake House 

In this classic '90s romance, a rich businessman and a prostitute challenge societal norms for love 

Image: IMDB 

Pretty Woman 

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams portray a couple whose love unravels over the years, exploring the challenges of long-term relationships

Blue Valentine

Image: IMDB 

A star-studded cast explores various forms of love during Christmas, touching on family bonds and romantic connections

Love Actually 

Image: IMDB 

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger depict a secret love affair spanning decades, challenging societal expectations

Brokeback Mountain 

Image: IMDB 

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams navigate a passionate love story in the 1940s South, overcoming obstacles

The Notebook 

Image: IMDB 

Titanic 

Image: IMDB 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's characters, Jack and Rose, share a legendary love story aboard the ill-fated Titanic

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet explore erasing memories of each other, revealing the complexities of love

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 

Image: IMDB 

Casablanca

Image: IMDB 

Ingrid Bergman seeks help from Humphrey Bogart in wartime Casablanca, creating a torturous love triangle with twists of honor and sacrifice

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here