Entertainment

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 11, 2022

Vamika’s cute pics with Anushka & Virat

Birthday Girl

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, Vamika on January 11, 2021

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Mother-Daughter Love

Looks like baby Vamika simply cannot get enough of her mama bear!

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Quality Time

Vamika spent some quality time with her mom as she laid down in her arms and looked at the sky

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Bonding With Daddy

Daddy, Virat Kohli just cannot get enough of his daughter’s cuteness and is seen embracing her in his arms

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Shoe Game

Vamika’s shoe game is already on point just like her mommy, Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Family Selfie

Virat shared an adorable family selfie wherein Vamika looks like she wants to squeeze her mom’s cheek

Image: Virat Kohli instagram

Best Friend

Anushka’s cheeks are definitely something Vamika adores and this picture is another proof!

Image: Virat Kohli instagram 

Breakfast Time

We even got a glimpse of how breakfast looks for the Sharma-Kohli family and it is absolutely adorable!

Image: Virat Kohli instagram

Strolling On The Streets

Looks like Virat has new travel partners- Vamika and her stroller!

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

Picture Perfect

Anushka even captured a cute moment between Virat and Vamika and called it her whole world in one frame

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria in stunning lehengas

Click Here