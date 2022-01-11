Entertainment
Jan 11, 2022
Vamika’s cute pics with Anushka & Virat
Birthday Girl
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, Vamika on January 11, 2021
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Mother-Daughter Love
Looks like baby Vamika simply cannot get enough of her mama bear!
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Quality Time
Vamika spent some quality time with her mom as she laid down in her arms and looked at the sky
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Bonding With Daddy
Daddy, Virat Kohli just cannot get enough of his daughter’s cuteness and is seen embracing her in his arms
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Shoe Game
Vamika’s shoe game is already on point just like her mommy, Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Family Selfie
Virat shared an adorable family selfie wherein Vamika looks like she wants to squeeze her mom’s cheek
Image: Virat Kohli instagram
Best Friend
Anushka’s cheeks are definitely something Vamika adores and this picture is another proof!
Image: Virat Kohli instagram
Breakfast Time
We even got a glimpse of how breakfast looks for the Sharma-Kohli family and it is absolutely adorable!
Image: Virat Kohli instagram
Strolling On The Streets
Looks like Virat has new travel partners- Vamika and her stroller!
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Picture Perfect
Anushka even captured a cute moment between Virat and Vamika and called it her whole world in one frame
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
