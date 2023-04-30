Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment 

APRIL 30, 2023

Vamika’s sweet pictures on social media

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka broke the news of expecting their first baby on her Instagram handle in August 2020 during the lockdown

Announcement

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Born on 11th January,2021 their daughter was named Vamika - another name of Goddess Durga

First look

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The couple has decided not to expose her on social media and maintain privacy

Face reveal 

Image : Virat Kohli's Instagram

Their ever smiling pitures are proof of the  amazing experience parenting, the doting mom is having

Mom’s love

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

While wishing Virat Kohli birthday, Anushka dropped a picture with Vamika’s face hidden with a heart

Daddy’s little girl 

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram 

The newborn has brought a lot of joy into their lives

From two to three

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

The little munchkin is seen enjoying a walk on the beach and spending family time

Family time

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka shared pictures from their sweet little outing from Rishikesh

Excursion with parents

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anuska shared a sweet cuddled up picture wishing the adorable darling of hers who turned two recently

Birthday Post

Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Amidst the ongoing IPL, Virat takes out time to spend some precious moments with his daughter

Pool time 

