APRIL 30, 2023
Vamika’s sweet pictures on social media
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka broke the news of expecting their first baby on her Instagram handle in August 2020 during the lockdown
Announcement
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Born on 11th January,2021 their daughter was named Vamika - another name of Goddess Durga
First look
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The couple has decided not to expose her on social media and maintain privacy
Face reveal
Image : Virat Kohli's Instagram
Their ever smiling pitures are proof of the amazing experience parenting, the doting mom is having
Mom’s love
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
While wishing Virat Kohli birthday, Anushka dropped a picture with Vamika’s face hidden with a heart
Daddy’s little girl
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
The newborn has brought a lot of joy into their lives
From two to three
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
The little munchkin is seen enjoying a walk on the beach and spending family time
Family time
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka shared pictures from their sweet little outing from Rishikesh
Excursion with parents
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anuska shared a sweet cuddled up picture wishing the adorable darling of hers who turned two recently
Birthday Post
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram
Amidst the ongoing IPL, Virat takes out time to spend some precious moments with his daughter
Pool time
