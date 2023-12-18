Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 18, 2023

Vampire Diaries Quotes

“I Promised You An Enternity Of Misery, So I’m Just Keeping My Word.”

#1

Image: Imdb

“See, I Don’t Mind Being The Bad Guy. Because Somebody Has To Fill That Role And Get Things Done.”

Image: Imdb

#2

"You’re my brother. I’m not gonna give up on you. I never will."

#3

Image: Imdb

"You are not even worth the calories I burn talking to you."

#4

Image: Imdb

"I live in the real world where vampires don't burn in the sun."

#5

Image: Imdb

"I've Been In Love. It's Painful, Pointless, And Overrated."

#6

Image: Imdb

"When People See Good, They Expect Good..."

#7

Image: Imdb

“I Would Rather Spend Every Moment In Agony Than Erase The Memory Of You.”

#8

Image: Imdb

#9

Image: Imdb

"You Want A Love That Consumes You ..."

"I would die one hundred times over just to have you standing here alive, in front of me."

#10

Image: Imdb

