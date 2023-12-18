Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 18, 2023
Vampire Diaries Quotes
“I Promised You An Enternity Of Misery, So I’m Just Keeping My Word.”
“See, I Don’t Mind Being The Bad Guy. Because Somebody Has To Fill That Role And Get Things Done.”
"You’re my brother. I’m not gonna give up on you. I never will."
#3
"You are not even worth the calories I burn talking to you."
"I live in the real world where vampires don't burn in the sun."
"I've Been In Love. It's Painful, Pointless, And Overrated."
"When People See Good, They Expect Good..."
“I Would Rather Spend Every Moment In Agony Than Erase The Memory Of You.”
"You Want A Love That Consumes You ..."
"I would die one hundred times over just to have you standing here alive, in front of me."
