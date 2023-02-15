Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 15, 2023

Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s cute moments

Varun and Natasha twinned in pink for Karwa Chauth

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Twinning

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The couple looks adorable in this picture as Natsha plants a sweet kiss on Varun’s cheek

 Love is in the air

Varun shared this love-soaked throwback wedding picture on his first anniversary

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Throwback 

Varun and Natasha dancing on the song Teri Bhabhi is all things cute

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Couple goals

The two make for a picture perfect couple in this adorable picture 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Posers

Varun shared adorable pictures from his fun holiday with Natasha

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

 Vacation

The actor shared glimpse of his cosy moment with Natasha

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Cosy

Their warm hug in cold weather is all the mush and love we need

 Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

 Hugs

Varun plants a loving kiss on Natasha's cheek during their Mehendi ceremony

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Kiss

