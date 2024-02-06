Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 06, 2024
Varun Dhawan-Atlee film Title Revealed
Varun Dhawan is all set for a full makeover as the actor is foraying into the mass-action zone for his next
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Varun Dhawan’s 18th film is a full-on-mass action drama. The movie is creating a huge buzz
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
VD18
VD18 is the debut of Atlee Kumar in production. He is best known for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which proved to be the biggest money grabber in 2023
Image: Atlee's Instagram
Atlee Kumar Production
On Feb 5, the makers released an official announcement video featuring Varun in his massiest avatar ever. VD18 is officially titled as Baby John
The Title
Video: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The movie has two female leads. One of which is Keerthy Suresh. It will be her Bollywood acting debut
Female Lead
Image: Keerthy Suresh’ Instagram
Wamiqa Gabbi is playing the second female lead in the movie. She is best known for Jubilee
Another Lead
Image: Wamiqa Gabbi's Instagram
The movie has an ensemble cast of supporting actors including Rajpal Yadav and Sheeba Chaddha
Supporting Cast
Image: Rajpal Yadav’s Instagram
Villain & Cameo
Image: Jacky Shroff's Instagram
Jacky Shroff is reportedly playing the villain in the movie while Sanya Malhotra is doing a cameo
The music of Baby John is composed by Thaman S. While the movie is directed by Kalees
Music & Director
Image: Kalees’ Instagram
Release Date
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
It will be a big release on May 31st, 2024
