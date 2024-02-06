Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 06, 2024

Varun Dhawan-Atlee film Title Revealed 

Varun Dhawan is all set for a full makeover as the actor is foraying into the mass-action zone for his next

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Varun Dhawan’s 18th film is a full-on-mass action drama. The movie is creating a huge buzz 

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

VD18 

VD18 is the debut of Atlee Kumar in production. He is best known for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which proved to be the biggest money grabber in 2023 

Image: Atlee's Instagram 

Atlee Kumar Production

On Feb 5, the makers released an official announcement video featuring Varun in his massiest avatar ever. VD18 is officially titled as Baby John 

 The Title 

Video: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

The movie has two female leads. One of which is Keerthy Suresh. It will be her Bollywood acting debut

 Female Lead

Image: Keerthy Suresh’ Instagram 

Wamiqa Gabbi is playing the second female lead in the movie. She is best known for Jubilee 

Another Lead 

Image: Wamiqa Gabbi's Instagram 

The movie has an ensemble cast of supporting actors including Rajpal Yadav and Sheeba Chaddha 

Supporting Cast 

Image: Rajpal Yadav’s Instagram

 Villain & Cameo 

Image: Jacky Shroff's Instagram 

Jacky Shroff is reportedly playing the villain in the movie while Sanya Malhotra is doing a cameo 

The music of Baby John is composed by Thaman S. While the movie is directed by Kalees 

Music & Director 

Image: Kalees’ Instagram 

Release Date 

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

It will be a big release on May 31st, 2024 

