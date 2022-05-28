ENTERTAINMENT
Anjali Sinha
MAY 28, 2022
Varun Dhawan with his female co-stars
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun debuted with Alia Bhatt in the 2012 film Student of the Year and since then, they appeared in several movies including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kalank, etc
Shraddha Kapoor
They worked in two movies together - ABCD 2 (2015) and Street Dancer 3D (2020). Their chemistry was liked by many in both the films
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun was paired with Anushka for the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga. They impressed the audience with their heartfelt acting
Sara Ali Khan
They acted together in the 2020 flick Coolie No. 1. It was directed by David Dhawan and was reboot of the 1995 film of the same name starring Salman Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti worked with Varun in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, which was released in 2015. They will soon be seen together in Bhediya
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
She shared the screen space with VD in the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D. Their performance in the movie was power-packed
Nora Fatehi
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Taapsee entertained the audience in the 2017 film Judwaa 2, which was directed by David Dhawan. It was the reboot of 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Pinkvilla
Banita and Varun rocked the big screen in the 2018 movie October. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar
Banita Sandhu
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
VD and Jacky worked together in the 2017 film Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Now, Varun will share the screen with Kiara in the 2022 movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Kiara Advani
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
