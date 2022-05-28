ENTERTAINMENT

Anjali Sinha

MAY 28, 2022

Varun Dhawan with his female co-stars

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Varun debuted with Alia Bhatt in the 2012 film Student of the Year and since then, they appeared in several movies including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kalank, etc

Shraddha Kapoor

They worked in two movies together - ABCD 2 (2015) and Street Dancer 3D (2020). Their chemistry was liked by many in both the films

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Varun was paired with Anushka for the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga. They impressed the audience with their heartfelt acting

Sara Ali Khan

They acted together in the 2020 flick Coolie No. 1. It was directed by David Dhawan and was reboot of the 1995 film of the same name starring Salman Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti worked with Varun in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, which was released in 2015. They will soon be seen together in Bhediya

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

She shared the screen space with VD in the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D. Their performance in the movie was power-packed

Nora Fatehi

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun and Taapsee entertained the audience in the 2017 film Judwaa 2, which was directed by David Dhawan. It was the reboot of 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Pinkvilla

Banita and Varun rocked the big screen in the 2018 movie October. It was directed by Shoojit Sircar

Banita Sandhu

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

VD and Jacky worked together in the 2017 film Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Now, Varun will share the screen with Kiara in the 2022 movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

