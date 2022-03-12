Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 12, 2022

Varun Dhawan & his fur baby Joey

Joey, the beagle

Varun Dhawan welcomed an adorable beagle puppy named Joey into his house a few months ago. Since the moment he entered his life, the actor has been overjoyed

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The actor has taken on the role of Joey's dad and is loving his company

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Dog daddy

The actor frequently shares beautiful moments and glimpses of Joey on social media, leaving fans in awe

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Social media

Varun has been embracing fatherhood since the pup arrived and it is quite evident from this lovely video

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Embraces fatherhood

This video of VD playing with Joey is wholesome. He can be seen here cuddling the puppy and chilling with him while he plays video games. Joey even tugs on his shorts when he doesn't get enough attention

Wholesome

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Joey serves as post-work therapy for the actor and he has stated that he loves spending time with his dog after work

Post work therapy

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Badlapur actor occasionally takes Joey on evening walks and shares pictures on social media

Evening walks

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The actor once mentioned that his furry companion is always hyperactive when he's around and the videos lay evidence to this

Always energetic

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

