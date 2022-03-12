Varun Dhawan & his fur baby Joey

Varun Dhawan welcomed an adorable beagle puppy named Joey into his house a few months ago. Since the moment he entered his life, the actor has been overjoyed
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor has taken on the role of Joey's dad and is loving his company
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Dog daddy
The actor frequently shares beautiful moments and glimpses of Joey on social media, leaving fans in awe
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Social media
Varun has been embracing fatherhood since the pup arrived and it is quite evident from this lovely video
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Embraces fatherhood
This video of VD playing with Joey is wholesome. He can be seen here cuddling the puppy and chilling with him while he plays video games. Joey even tugs on his shorts when he doesn't get enough attention
Wholesome
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Joey serves as post-work therapy for the actor and he has stated that he loves spending time with his dog after work
Post work therapy
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Badlapur actor occasionally takes Joey on evening walks and shares pictures on social media
Evening walks
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor once mentioned that his furry companion is always hyperactive when he's around and the videos lay evidence to this
Always energetic
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
