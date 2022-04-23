Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

APR 24, 2022

Heading 3

Varun Dhawan with his pet Joey

Varun and Joey’s best picture till date

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

If there was one picture that would be Varun and Joey’s ‘that’ picture, it would be this one. The two boys look absolutely dapper

Varun with baby Joey

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Okay, who doesn’t love puppies? Varun knows puppy pictures are our weakness and he often treats his fans with foetus Joey photos

Want to see friendship goals? This reel that Varun uploaded on his Instagram with Joey is the perfect example

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Best work-from-companion: Joey

Every pet-owner knows the love-hate relationship their furry buddy has with their clothes. Varun is no exception to this

Varun’s clothes’ thief

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun is just a sweet father who leaves no opportunity to flaunt his beautiful fur baby Joey. Can you spot similarities between Lion King’s Simba and Joey in this pic?

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun’s beautiful son Joey

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

We get it Varun - you are obsessed with Joey and we absolutely love it! Varun smothers Joey with kisses and hugs all the time

Varun and Joey’s kiss moment

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Joey doesn’t need to go to any puppy training school. After all, his dog dad, Varun is enough for him!

Joey’s intense training session

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun welcomed Joey on Instagram with an adorable post. Little did he know that Joey would soon take over his house and his heart

The start of Varun’s fatherhood

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun loves to talk with Joey. Now if that means that he has to ‘bow bow’ his way through it then so be it

Varun and Joey’s conversations

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Be honest with yourself, you wanted more baby Joey pictures right? Well, here is another one for you!

Bonus: Baby Joey yet again!

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shirtless pics of Ayushmann Khurrana

Click Here