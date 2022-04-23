Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
APR 24, 2022
Heading 3
Varun Dhawan with his pet Joey
Varun and Joey’s best picture till date
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
If there was one picture that would be Varun and Joey’s ‘that’ picture, it would be this one. The two boys look absolutely dapper
Varun with baby Joey
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Okay, who doesn’t love puppies? Varun knows puppy pictures are our weakness and he often treats his fans with foetus Joey photos
Want to see friendship goals? This reel that Varun uploaded on his Instagram with Joey is the perfect example
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Best work-from-companion: Joey
Every pet-owner knows the love-hate relationship their furry buddy has with their clothes. Varun is no exception to this
Varun’s clothes’ thief
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is just a sweet father who leaves no opportunity to flaunt his beautiful fur baby Joey. Can you spot similarities between Lion King’s Simba and Joey in this pic?
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun’s beautiful son Joey
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
We get it Varun - you are obsessed with Joey and we absolutely love it! Varun smothers Joey with kisses and hugs all the time
Varun and Joey’s kiss moment
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Joey doesn’t need to go to any puppy training school. After all, his dog dad, Varun is enough for him!
Joey’s intense training session
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun welcomed Joey on Instagram with an adorable post. Little did he know that Joey would soon take over his house and his heart
The start of Varun’s fatherhood
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun loves to talk with Joey. Now if that means that he has to ‘bow bow’ his way through it then so be it
Varun and Joey’s conversations
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Be honest with yourself, you wanted more baby Joey pictures right? Well, here is another one for you!
Bonus: Baby Joey yet again!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shirtless pics of Ayushmann Khurrana