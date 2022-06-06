Heading 3
Varun Dhawan is an Instagram star
Sampriti Dutta
JUNE 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan knows how to slay any look and his OOTD always grab eyeballs
Fashionista
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan is a fitness freak and he leaves no opportunity to show off his drool-worthy abs
Hottie Alert
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun loves to shower his wifey Natasha Dalal with affection and doesn’t shy away from posting lovey-dovey couple pictures
PDA
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun’s Instagram is also alternatively his puppy Joey’s unofficial fanpage. The actor loves to post adorable shots of his ‘son’ on his social media
Pupstagram
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The ‘Kalank’ actor knows how to get the aesthetics right and often posts pictures in gorgeous locations which is a visual feast to the eyes
Aesthetic king
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Black and white pictures are an art that Varun Dhawan has mastered
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is known for his comedy roles. However, even in real life, Varun is quite cheerful and funny. This picture literally makes you laugh out loud
Funny moments
What is a good Instagram feed without cute, crying baby pictures? Varun Dhawan’s Instagram is perfect and this adorable baby picture with his brother will make you go aww
Throwback picture
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Okay, raise your hands if you wanted to squish this baby's cheeks as soon as you saw this picture!
Cuteness overload
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan often hops on trends and challenges and loves to surprise his fans with fun reels that go viral every time
Reel-star
