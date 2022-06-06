Heading 3

Varun Dhawan is an Instagram star

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan knows how to slay any look and his OOTD always grab eyeballs

Fashionista

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan is a fitness freak and he leaves no opportunity to show off his drool-worthy abs

Hottie Alert

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun loves to shower his wifey Natasha Dalal with affection and doesn’t shy away from posting lovey-dovey couple pictures

PDA

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun’s Instagram is also alternatively his puppy Joey’s unofficial fanpage. The actor loves to post adorable shots of his ‘son’ on his social media

Pupstagram

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The ‘Kalank’ actor knows how to get the aesthetics right and often posts pictures in gorgeous locations which is a visual feast to the eyes

Aesthetic king

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Black and white pictures are an art that Varun Dhawan has mastered

Black & white on point

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun is known for his comedy roles. However, even in real life, Varun is quite cheerful and funny. This picture literally makes you laugh out loud

Funny moments

What is a good Instagram feed without cute, crying baby pictures? Varun Dhawan’s Instagram is perfect and this adorable baby picture with his brother will make you go aww

Throwback picture

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Okay, raise your hands if you wanted to squish this baby's cheeks as soon as you saw this picture!

Cuteness overload

Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan often hops on trends and challenges and loves to surprise his fans with fun reels that go viral every time

Reel-star

