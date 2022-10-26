Heading 3

Varun Dhawan-Natasha's love-filled pics 

Sneha Hiro

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Karwa Chauth special

Varun and Natasha twinned in pink as they celebrated Karwa Chauth this year.

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Kiss of love

When Varun received a sweet kiss on the cheek from 'Joey's mum' Natasha.

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Throwback memories

Varun wished the love of his life on their first anniversary with this throwback wedding picture.

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Couple goals

This video of Varun and Natasha vibing on the song Teri Bhabhi is too cute to be missed!

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Pose and repeat

In this one, VD is seen holding his wife close while flashing their charming smiles. 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Vacay diaries

Throwback to Varun and Natasha's secret holiday! He shared the picture and wrote, "The only way I know I’m alive."

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Twinning and winning

The actor offered a glimpse of his cosy moment with Natasha at home. The gorgeous couple twinned in white!

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Hugs and snuggles

Bollywood's IT couple was seen hugging each other while enjoying the chilly weather.

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Happy candid

When Varun was caught planting a kiss on Natasha's cheek during their Mehendi ceremony.

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Constant support

Varun dropped this picture with his wife and wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me."

