Varun Dhawan-Natasha's love-filled pics
Sneha Hiro
OCT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Karwa Chauth special
Varun and Natasha twinned in pink as they celebrated Karwa Chauth this year.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kiss of love
When Varun received a sweet kiss on the cheek from 'Joey's mum' Natasha.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Throwback memories
Varun wished the love of his life on their first anniversary with this throwback wedding picture.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Couple goals
This video of Varun and Natasha vibing on the song Teri Bhabhi is too cute to be missed!
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Pose and repeat
In this one, VD is seen holding his wife close while flashing their charming smiles.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Vacay diaries
Throwback to Varun and Natasha's secret holiday! He shared the picture and wrote, "The only way I know I’m alive."
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Twinning and winning
The actor offered a glimpse of his cosy moment with Natasha at home. The gorgeous couple twinned in white!
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Hugs and snuggles
Bollywood's IT couple was seen hugging each other while enjoying the chilly weather.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Happy candid
When Varun was caught planting a kiss on Natasha's cheek during their Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Constant support
Varun dropped this picture with his wife and wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me."