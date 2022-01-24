Entertainment

Varun Dhawan & Natasha's relationship

Schoolmates to Soulmates

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan had been friends since school days, but they fell in love after meeting at a music festival a few years later

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun and Natasha began dating after accidentally reuniting, and they never publicly declared their love

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Dating phase

Confession

On Natasha's birthday in 2019, the Main Tera Hero actor shared a picture with Natasha, putting an end to all the rumours and professing his love

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Social media

Later, the pair became quite vocal about their relationship and often shared photos of themselves on social media

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

After professing their love, the duo have embarked on several travel adventures and shared their adorable pictures on social media

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Travel escapades

Both are at the pinnacle of their respective professions: Varun is a leading actor in the industry, while Natash is a renowned fashion designer

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Professional life

Over a decade

The couple dated for over a decade before getting married and their love has stood the test of time

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Alibaug after dating for a long time

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Marriage

Their wedding was nothing less than a fairytale and the couple was all smiles as they vowed to spend their life together

Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram

Fairytale wedding

