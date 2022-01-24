Entertainment
Jan 24, 2022
Varun Dhawan & Natasha's relationship
Schoolmates to Soulmates
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan had been friends since school days, but they fell in love after meeting at a music festival a few years later
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Natasha began dating after accidentally reuniting, and they never publicly declared their love
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Dating phase
Confession
On Natasha's birthday in 2019, the Main Tera Hero actor shared a picture with Natasha, putting an end to all the rumours and professing his love
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Social media
Later, the pair became quite vocal about their relationship and often shared photos of themselves on social media
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
After professing their love, the duo have embarked on several travel adventures and shared their adorable pictures on social media
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Travel escapades
Both are at the pinnacle of their respective professions: Varun is a leading actor in the industry, while Natash is a renowned fashion designer
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Professional life
Over a decade
The couple dated for over a decade before getting married and their love has stood the test of time
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Alibaug after dating for a long time
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Marriage
Their wedding was nothing less than a fairytale and the couple was all smiles as they vowed to spend their life together
Image- Varun Dhawan Instagram
Fairytale wedding
