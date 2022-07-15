Heading 3
Varun Dhawan’s pics with family
JULY 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is a mumma’s boy as he sat in her lap while posing for the camera. They were accompanied by Rohit Dhawan
Posing with mommy
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was all smiles as he held his little niece in his arms on her birthday
Little moments of happiness
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, was seen grooving with dad David Dhawan on his The Punjaabban song
Grooving with Papa
Image: Joseph Radhik
Varun had shared a beautiful pic with his wife Natasha Dalal from their D-Day celebration and his parents were seen beaming with joy in the background
Happy moments
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
In his love-filled throwback pic, Varun was seen hugging his late maasi and the duo was all smiles for the camera
All smiles with his aunt
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun was seen holding his mother close as he posed with her and their smiles spoke volumes about their equation
Poser mom-son duo
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
This cute pic had the Dhawan family coming together for Rohit Dhawan’s daughter Niyara’s birthday
Perfect family time
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
This pic was from the sets of Coolie No. 1 wherein director David Dhawan was seen explaining a scene to Varun
Working with daddy cool
This video had the entire Dhawan family cheering for the COVID-19 frontline workers during Janta Curfew
Pandemic times
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Natasha were seen posing post their first Karwa Chauth celebrations and were painting the town red with their romance
Painting the town red
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
