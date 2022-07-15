Heading 3

Varun Dhawan’s pics with family

JULY 15, 2022

Varun is a mumma’s boy as he sat in her lap while posing for the camera. They were accompanied by Rohit Dhawan

Posing with mommy

Varun was all smiles as he held his little niece in his arms on her birthday

Little moments of happiness

Varun, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, was seen grooving with dad David Dhawan on his The Punjaabban song

Grooving with Papa

Varun had shared a beautiful pic with his wife Natasha Dalal from their D-Day celebration and his parents were seen beaming with joy in the background

Happy moments

In his love-filled throwback pic, Varun was seen hugging his late maasi and the duo was all smiles for the camera

All smiles with his aunt

Varun was seen holding his mother close as he posed with her and their smiles spoke volumes about their equation

Poser mom-son duo

This cute pic had the Dhawan family coming together for Rohit Dhawan’s daughter Niyara’s birthday

Perfect family time

This pic was from the sets of Coolie No. 1 wherein director David Dhawan was seen explaining a scene to Varun

Working with daddy cool

This video had the entire Dhawan family cheering for the COVID-19 frontline workers during Janta Curfew

Pandemic times

Varun and Natasha were seen posing post their first Karwa Chauth celebrations and were painting the town red with their romance

Painting the town red

