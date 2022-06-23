Heading 3
Varun Dhawan's popular films
JUNE 24, 2022
Image: IMDb
This Karan Johar directorial marked Varun Dhawan’s big Bollywood debut and also featured Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead
Student of The Year
Image: IMDb
Released in 2014, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a romantic comedy and marked Varun and Alia’s second collaboration after Student of The Year
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Image: IMDb
A neo-noir action thriller film presented Varun in a never seen before avatar. The movie also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and their performance was well-appreciated
Badlapur
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Remo Dsouza, ABCD 2 was a dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The duo was seen flaunting their dancing skills in the film
ABCD 2
Image: IMDb
The Shashank Khaitan directorial once again brought Varun and Alia together on screen and their chemistry was on point. Besides, Varun’s boy next door look won hearts
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Image: IMDb
A buddy cop action comedy-drama featured John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Varun’s comic timings were on point in the film
Dishoom
Image: IMDb
The 2019 release romantic drama brought together a great ensemble of cast including Varun, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kemmu, and Aditya Roy Kapur
Kalank
The movie was a reboot of Salman Khan’s 1997 release Judwaa and featured Varun in a double role
Judwaa 2
Image: IMDb
After winning hearts with his dance skills in ABCD 2, Varun once again collaborated with Shraddha Kapoor for Street Dancer 3D and left everyone in awe of his moves
Street Dancer 3D
Image: IMDb
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale was an action romantic comedy which featured Varun, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead
Dilwale
Image: IMDb
