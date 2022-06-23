Heading 3

Varun Dhawan’s popular films

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

This Karan Johar directorial marked Varun Dhawan’s big Bollywood debut and also featured Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead

Student of The Year

Image: IMDb

Released in 2014, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a romantic comedy and marked Varun and Alia’s second collaboration after Student of The Year

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Image: IMDb

A neo-noir action thriller film presented Varun in a never seen before avatar. The movie also had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and their performance was well-appreciated

Badlapur 

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Remo Dsouza, ABCD 2 was a dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The duo was seen flaunting their dancing skills in the film

ABCD 2

Image: IMDb

The Shashank Khaitan directorial once again brought Varun and Alia together on screen and their chemistry was on point. Besides, Varun’s boy next door look won hearts

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Image: IMDb

A buddy cop action comedy-drama featured John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Varun’s comic timings were on point in the film

Dishoom

Image: IMDb

The 2019 release romantic drama brought together a great ensemble of cast including Varun, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kemmu, and Aditya Roy Kapur

Kalank

The movie was a reboot of Salman Khan’s 1997 release Judwaa and featured Varun in a double role

Judwaa 2

Image: IMDb

After winning hearts with his dance skills in ABCD 2, Varun once again collaborated with Shraddha Kapoor for Street Dancer 3D and left everyone in awe of his moves

Street Dancer 3D

Image: IMDb

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale was an action romantic comedy which featured Varun, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead

Dilwale

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun-Kiara’s JJJ promotion style-file

Click Here