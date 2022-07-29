Heading 3

Varun Dhawan’s
style file

Prerna Verma

JULY 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

How often do you see a man carrying an all-red suit with so much confidence and looking awesome? Well, here is Varun Dhawan for you creating a new trend for you with his red suit look

The red suit look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun never fails to create a style statement with his attires and this beige coat is proof

The stylish coat look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun flaunts his funky orange jacket and looks dapper

The funky jacket look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan never hesitates in going the extra mile with his bling. Look at him slay in this blingy blazer

The bling on point

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun is a sight to behold in this white shirt and beige-coloured trousers

The casual munda

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun looks handsome in his ethnic attire as he wears a dhoti and kurta

The traditional look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun gives a biker boy look in this black leather jacket

The leather jacket look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

How could we not have this hot pool look of Varun as he chills in this hot weather?

The pool look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Varun Dhawan will make any girl fall weak in the knees with this look

The tuxedo look

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun yet again raised the fashion bar with his checkered pant and black boots

The boots look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Ananya Divas in red outfits

Click Here