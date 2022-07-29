Heading 3
Varun Dhawan’s
style file
Prerna Verma
JULY 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
How often do you see a man carrying an all-red suit with so much confidence and looking awesome? Well, here is Varun Dhawan for you creating a new trend for you with his red suit look
The red suit look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun never fails to create a style statement with his attires and this beige coat is proof
The stylish coat look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun flaunts his funky orange jacket and looks dapper
The funky jacket look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan never hesitates in going the extra mile with his bling. Look at him slay in this blingy blazer
The bling on point
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is a sight to behold in this white shirt and beige-coloured trousers
The casual munda
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun looks handsome in his ethnic attire as he wears a dhoti and kurta
The traditional look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun gives a biker boy look in this black leather jacket
The leather jacket look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
How could we not have this hot pool look of Varun as he chills in this hot weather?
The pool look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan will make any girl fall weak in the knees with this look
The tuxedo look
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun yet again raised the fashion bar with his checkered pant and black boots
The boots look
