MAY 24, 2022
Varun Dhawan’s trendy reels
Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan
Varun Dhawan Instagram
This reel has Varun’s two bestest friends, his wifey Natasha and their pup Joey. Aptly, he put Kishore Kumar’s Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan with this adorable video.
Halamithi Habibo
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan loves to dance and goof around with his co-stars. In this reel, he could be seen grooving with Rashmika Mandanna to the viral Halamithi Habibo song.
Trust us, Varun has the best workout playlist! He often puts his workout videos and often adds amazing beats to the reels. This one is all the motivation you need to get moving today!
Varun Dhawan Instagram
The Real Slim Shady
This song is from Varun Dhawan’s own movie Coolie No. 1. When this song trended after almost a year from its release, Varun got too excited and made a reel with Natasha.
Teri Bhabhi
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Lover
Varun loves dancing to Punjabi beats and of course, he has Diljeet Dosanjh reel on his Instagram. He shot it with his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani.
Varun Dhawan Instagram
We all know how big fan of knock-knock jokes Sara Ali Khan is. So for this one video, she managed to make Varun Dhawan her partner-in-crime for her funny joke.
Knock-knock
Varun Dhawan Instagram
What we love about Varun is that he often reminds us of hidden gems of songs and makes us fall in love with them all over again.
Musafir Hoon Yaron
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Leave the door open
Another brilliant song and another brilliant muse! It is Joey’s world with Varun Dhawan just living in it and the Kalank actor has no objection to that.
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Extra points to Varun for dancing to a BTS song and wonderfully completing the Butter challenge.
Butter
Varun Dhawan Instagram
Enjoy Varun Dhawan grooving to another nostalgic melody. Varun is just too good of a dancer.
Mirchi Lage Toh
