Varun Dhawan to make cameo in Stree 2
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently shot a special appearance Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor
Varun’s special appearance
Varun’s role as Bhediya in Stree 2, will be an interesting crossover, hinting the continuation in Bhediya 2
Cameo details
Varun dedicated two days to his friend and director Dinesh Vijan and shot scenes with Shraddha at Mumbai studio
Shoot location
The Bhediya 2 shooting will begin in 2025, picking up from the ending of Stree 2, marking a collaboration of two projects
Bhediya 2 details
Stree’s 2018 success was followed by Varun’s Bhediya in 2022, expanding Stree and Bhediya universe
Stree and Bhediya success
Bhediya movie ending with Rajkumar Roa and Aparshakti Khurana hinted towards the joint collaboration in future
Future project connection
Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is set to release in August, promising an intriguing continuation of comedy horror saga
Stree 2 release date
The actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor gaining mixed response from audience
Varun’s recent work
The actor will be next seen in Baby John- a hindi remake of Theri and Atlee directed by Kalees
Varun’s upcoming projects
Fans excitement
The reunion of Street Dancer leads raised excitement among fans and waiting to see them together again
