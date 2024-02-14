Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Varun Dhawan to make cameo in Stree 2

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently shot a special appearance Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor

Varun’s special appearance

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Varun’s role as Bhediya in Stree 2, will be an interesting crossover, hinting the continuation in Bhediya 2

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Cameo details

Varun dedicated two days to his friend and director Dinesh Vijan and shot scenes with Shraddha at Mumbai studio

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Shoot location

The Bhediya 2 shooting will begin in 2025, picking up from the ending of Stree 2, marking a collaboration of two projects

Bhediya 2 details

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Stree’s 2018 success was followed by Varun’s Bhediya in 2022, expanding Stree and Bhediya universe

Stree and Bhediya success

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Bhediya movie ending with Rajkumar Roa and Aparshakti Khurana hinted towards the joint collaboration in future

Future project connection

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is set to release in August, promising an intriguing continuation of comedy horror saga

Stree 2 release date

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

The actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor gaining mixed response from audience

Varun’s recent work

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

The actor will be next seen in Baby John- a hindi remake of Theri and Atlee directed by Kalees

Varun’s upcoming projects

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

Fans excitement

Image: Varun Dhawan's IG

The reunion of Street Dancer leads raised excitement among fans and waiting to see them together again

