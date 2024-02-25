Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Varun Dhawan’s Best Instagram Posts

Varun posted this cute picture with his father, David Dhawan on his Instagram handle

#1

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun and Natasha are couple goals in this Instagram post along with their pet, Joey

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

#2

Varun is nailing this casual look in this Instagram post captioned, “Baarish Ke Din”

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

#3

Varun looks dapper in this black ensemble posing with the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandes 

#4

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun poses with his niece, Niara, in this adorable Instagram post, captioned, “Sunday with my favorite gal’

#5

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun-Janhvi pose together amidst a cloudy sky in this Instagram post

#6

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun looks dapper in this silver blazer look

#7

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun wished his mother a Happy Birthday in this heartfelt Instagram post

#8

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun teased his fans with a shirtless picture from his beach vacay

#9

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

#10

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun and Alia look gorgeous together in this Instagram post

