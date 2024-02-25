Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
Varun Dhawan’s Best Instagram Posts
Varun posted this cute picture with his father, David Dhawan on his Instagram handle
#1
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Natasha are couple goals in this Instagram post along with their pet, Joey
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
#2
Varun is nailing this casual look in this Instagram post captioned, “Baarish Ke Din”
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
#3
Varun looks dapper in this black ensemble posing with the beautiful Jacqueline Fernandes
#4
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun poses with his niece, Niara, in this adorable Instagram post, captioned, “Sunday with my favorite gal’
#5
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun-Janhvi pose together amidst a cloudy sky in this Instagram post
#6
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun looks dapper in this silver blazer look
#7
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun wished his mother a Happy Birthday in this heartfelt Instagram post
#8
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun teased his fans with a shirtless picture from his beach vacay
#9
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
#10
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun and Alia look gorgeous together in this Instagram post
