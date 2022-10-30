Heading 3

Alia Bhatt

Varun and Alia are one of the most-loved jodis. They have worked in films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kalank, etc

Kriti Sanon

Varun and Kriti have collaborated in the 2015 film, Dilwale and will also star together yet again in the horror-comedy Bhediya

Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani featured in JugJugg Jeeyo. She also made a cameo in Kalank as Zafar's girlfriend

Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have worked together on films ABCD 2 (2016) and Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan were seen together in movies like Dishoom, which was released in 2016 and in the 2017 film, Judwaa 2

Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be collaborating for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal

Anushka Sharma

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were seen together in the 2018 film, Sui Dhaaga, which was directed by Sharat Katariya

Yami Gautam

Varun Dhawan starred in Badlapur with Yami Gautam. In the thriller film, the actress played Misha Senthil Purohit, Raghu's (Varun) wife

Ileana D'Cruz

Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'Cruz collaborated together in Main Tera Hero, in which, she played Sunaina aka Seenu’s (Dhawan) love interest

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan featured in David Dhawan's 2020 film, Coolie No 1, which was a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name

