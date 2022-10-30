Heading 3
Varun Dhawan's
leading ladies
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Varun and Alia are one of the most-loved jodis. They have worked in films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kalank, etc
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Varun and Kriti have collaborated in the 2015 film, Dilwale and will also star together yet again in the horror-comedy Bhediya
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani featured in JugJugg Jeeyo. She also made a cameo in Kalank as Zafar's girlfriend
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have worked together on films ABCD 2 (2016) and Street Dancer 3D (2020)
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan were seen together in movies like Dishoom, which was released in 2016 and in the 2017 film, Judwaa 2
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be collaborating for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were seen together in the 2018 film, Sui Dhaaga, which was directed by Sharat Katariya
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Yami Gautam
Varun Dhawan starred in Badlapur with Yami Gautam. In the thriller film, the actress played Misha Senthil Purohit, Raghu's (Varun) wife
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz
Varun Dhawan and Ileana D'Cruz collaborated together in Main Tera Hero, in which, she played Sunaina aka Seenu’s (Dhawan) love interest
Click Here
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan featured in David Dhawan's 2020 film, Coolie No 1, which was a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name