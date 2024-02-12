Entertainment

Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Movies


Mohit K Dixit

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan enjoys a strong fan base among youngsters

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

He was last seen in Bhediya, however it wasn't able to grab big numbers at the box office despite winning positive word-of-mouth 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Last Theatrical Release 

Wondering what Varun Dhawan is doing next? Check out the exciting list- 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

What's Next?

Varun is stepping into the mass action zone with his upcoming release Baby John all set to release in cinemas on May 31 

Baby John

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram


The actor is also heading the star cast of Citadel India, a web show created by Raj & Dk. The Prime Video show also stars Samantha 

Citadel India

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Varun is next collaborating with his father David Dhawan. The project is touted to be an out-and-out comedy film 

David Dhawan movie

Video: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

The Bawaal actor has signed a romantic comedy-drama under Dharma Productions. He is reported to reunite with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie set to be directed by Shashank Khaitan 

Shashank Khaitan movie

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Pinkvilla recently revealed that Varun Dhawan is spearheading the star cast of Anees Bazmee's No Entry sequel. The comedy-drama also stars Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh 

No Entry 2

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Moreover, the actor is doing a cameo in Stree 2 as his character Bhediya. Both the movies are part of Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe 

Stree 2

Video: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Bhediya 2

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Apart from all these exciting projects, the actor is also bringing the sequel of Bhediya in 2025

