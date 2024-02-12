Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Movies
Mohit K Dixit
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan enjoys a strong fan base among youngsters
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
He was last seen in Bhediya, however it wasn't able to grab big numbers at the box office despite winning positive word-of-mouth
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Last Theatrical Release
Wondering what Varun Dhawan is doing next? Check out the exciting list-
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
What's Next?
Varun is stepping into the mass action zone with his upcoming release Baby John all set to release in cinemas on May 31
Baby John
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The actor is also heading the star cast of Citadel India, a web show created by Raj & Dk. The Prime Video show also stars Samantha
Citadel India
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun is next collaborating with his father David Dhawan. The project is touted to be an out-and-out comedy film
David Dhawan movie
Video: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The Bawaal actor has signed a romantic comedy-drama under Dharma Productions. He is reported to reunite with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie set to be directed by Shashank Khaitan
Shashank Khaitan movie
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Pinkvilla recently revealed that Varun Dhawan is spearheading the star cast of Anees Bazmee's No Entry sequel. The comedy-drama also stars Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh
No Entry 2
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Moreover, the actor is doing a cameo in Stree 2 as his character Bhediya. Both the movies are part of Maddock Films’ Horror-Comedy Universe
Stree 2
Video: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Bhediya 2
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Apart from all these exciting projects, the actor is also bringing the sequel of Bhediya in 2025
