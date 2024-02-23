Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Varun-Janhvi Reunited For THIS film 

Actor Varun Dhawan has an exciting slate of releases. Meanwhile, he has announced his new movie with Bawaal co-star

Varun Dhawan 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

The actress who worked with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal is reuniting with him on a big-budget romantic comedy 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor 

On Thursday, the makers dropped an official announcement of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor leading a Dharma Productions movie 

video: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Announcement

The movie is officially titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It is a quirky romantic comedy-drama

Romantic Comedy

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

The movie is written and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is best known for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania 

The Director 

Image: Shashank Khaitan’s Instagram 

Dharma Productions is bankrolling the movie along with Shashank Khaitan 

Production

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Earlier, it was speculated to be the third installment of the Dulhania franchise but the makers have muted the rumors by officially announcing the title 

Not Dulhania 3 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

The movie will be released in cinemas on April 18th, 2025 

Release Date 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Varun Dhawan is next gearing up for the release of Baby John on March 31st, 2024 

Varun's Work Front 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor's Work Front 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is signing back-to-back South projects. She will be next seen in Devara and is speculated to be doing films with Suriya and Ramcharan each 

