Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
Varun-Janhvi Reunited For THIS film
Actor Varun Dhawan has an exciting slate of releases. Meanwhile, he has announced his new movie with Bawaal co-star
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The actress who worked with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal is reuniting with him on a big-budget romantic comedy
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
On Thursday, the makers dropped an official announcement of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor leading a Dharma Productions movie
video: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Announcement
The movie is officially titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. It is a quirky romantic comedy-drama
Romantic Comedy
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The movie is written and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is best known for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania
The Director
Image: Shashank Khaitan’s Instagram
Dharma Productions is bankrolling the movie along with Shashank Khaitan
Production
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Earlier, it was speculated to be the third installment of the Dulhania franchise but the makers have muted the rumors by officially announcing the title
Not Dulhania 3
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The movie will be released in cinemas on April 18th, 2025
Release Date
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun Dhawan is next gearing up for the release of Baby John on March 31st, 2024
Varun's Work Front
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's Work Front
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is signing back-to-back South projects. She will be next seen in Devara and is speculated to be doing films with Suriya and Ramcharan each
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.