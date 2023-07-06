Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

July 06, 2023

Varun-Kartik: Celebs ruling hearts in 30s 

The actor is known for his role in movies like 2 States and Half Girlfriend. He continues to sway hearts in his late 30

Arjun Kapoor 

Image: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Satyaprem Ki Katha protagonist looks dashing like never before at the age of 32 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hero is known for his action-packed and romantic roles! He looks charming as ever at the age of 37 

Ranveer Singh 

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram 

The Shershaah star continues to rule hearts and deliver his best at the age of 38 

Sidharth Malhotra 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram 

 Vicky Kaushal 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram 

Kaushal has been a part of blockbuster movies like Raazi and URI: The Surgical Strike. He creates magic on the screen in his mid-30s 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Varun Dhawan

The Student of the Year debutant is a fitness freak and swoons the Internet with his amazing build at the age of 36 

Kapur is celebrated for his roles in Malang, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Aashiqui 2! He effectively captures the attention of his fans at the age of 37 

Aditya Roy Kapur 

Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram 

The artist is known for his roles in movies like Dream Girl, Doctor G, and Andhadhun. He continues to deliver power-packed performances in his late-30s

Ayushmann Khurrana 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

Tiger Shroff 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

Shroff, at 33, is acclaimed for his action-packed roles in the Baaghi series and WAR

Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram 

Rao has won hearts with his impactful roles in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Stree, Badhaai Do, and many more! He hits the brief perfectly at the age of 38 

Rajkummar Rao 

