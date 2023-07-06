Heading 3
July 06, 2023
Varun-Kartik: Celebs ruling hearts in 30s
The actor is known for his role in movies like 2 States and Half Girlfriend. He continues to sway hearts in his late 30
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
The Satyaprem Ki Katha protagonist looks dashing like never before at the age of 32
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hero is known for his action-packed and romantic roles! He looks charming as ever at the age of 37
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
The Shershaah star continues to rule hearts and deliver his best at the age of 38
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Kaushal has been a part of blockbuster movies like Raazi and URI: The Surgical Strike. He creates magic on the screen in his mid-30s
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Varun Dhawan
The Student of the Year debutant is a fitness freak and swoons the Internet with his amazing build at the age of 36
Kapur is celebrated for his roles in Malang, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Aashiqui 2! He effectively captures the attention of his fans at the age of 37
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
The artist is known for his roles in movies like Dream Girl, Doctor G, and Andhadhun. He continues to deliver power-packed performances in his late-30s
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Shroff, at 33, is acclaimed for his action-packed roles in the Baaghi series and WAR
Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rao has won hearts with his impactful roles in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Stree, Badhaai Do, and many more! He hits the brief perfectly at the age of 38
Rajkummar Rao
