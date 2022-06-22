Varun-Kiara’s JJJ promotion style-file

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani looked bright and radiant as they were in Kolkata. Kiara stunned in a yellow jumpsuit and Varun looked dapper in a denim on denim look
Spreading joy in Kolkata
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun and Kiara looked lovely at the Punjaabban song launch in Delhi. Kiara wore a floral palazzo with a bralette and a blue shrug. While Varun wore a tribal print jacket over a blue tee and denim
The Punjaabban song launch in Delhi
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun and Kiara made for a stylish pair as they stunned in blingy outfits. Varun wore a shiny silver jacket and Kiara wore a shiny silver mini skirt
The stylish duo at KJo’s 50th birthday bash
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun and Kiara made heads turn with their funky and stylish outfits on a red carpet
Twinning on the red carpet
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun and Kiara were in Delhi for JugJugg Jeeyo’s promotion along with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Kiara wore a yellow-coloured pantsuit, whereas Varun wore a yellow tee layered with a black jacket
Bright in yellow
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kiara and Varun looked amazing in their traditional outfits which they wore for the trailer launch of their film. Kiara stunned in a lehenga and Varun wore a kurta pyjama
Stunning in traditional outfits
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kiara wore a pink-coloured co-ord set while Varun looked dapper in a yellow shirt with a yellow jacket that he paired with a light blue coloured denim and brown boots
Spreading energy in Chandigarh
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kiara and Varun yet again gave their outfits a traditional twist as they reached Ahmedabad to promote their film. Kiara wore orange coloured co-ord set while Varun wore orange coloured Kurta
Painting Ahmedabad orange
Look at the sizzling chemistry of Varun and Kiara as they swoon to the beats of their song Nain Ta Heere. Both of them yet again twinned in white attires
The perfect duo in white
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Kiara looked gorgeous in an all-yellow attire. She wore yellow ripped jeans with a yellow spaghetti strap top. Varun on the other hand looked dapper in an army print jacket
Putting their stylish foot forward
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
