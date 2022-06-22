Heading 3

Varun-Kiara’s JJJ promotion style-file

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani looked bright and radiant as they were in Kolkata. Kiara stunned in a yellow jumpsuit and Varun looked dapper in a denim on denim look

Spreading joy in Kolkata

Varun and Kiara looked lovely at the Punjaabban song launch in Delhi. Kiara wore a floral palazzo with a bralette and a blue shrug. While Varun wore a tribal print jacket over a blue tee and denim

The Punjaabban song launch in Delhi

Varun and Kiara made for a stylish pair as they stunned in blingy outfits. Varun wore a shiny silver jacket and Kiara wore a shiny silver mini skirt

The stylish duo at KJo’s 50th birthday bash

Varun and Kiara made heads turn with their funky and stylish outfits on a red carpet

Twinning on the red carpet

Varun and Kiara were in Delhi for JugJugg Jeeyo’s promotion along with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. Kiara wore a yellow-coloured pantsuit, whereas Varun wore a yellow tee layered with a black jacket

Bright in yellow

Kiara and Varun looked amazing in their traditional outfits which they wore for the trailer launch of their film. Kiara stunned in a lehenga and Varun wore a kurta pyjama

Stunning in traditional outfits

Kiara wore a pink-coloured co-ord set while Varun looked dapper in a yellow shirt with a yellow jacket that he paired with a light blue coloured denim and brown boots

Spreading energy in Chandigarh

Kiara and Varun yet again gave their outfits a traditional twist as they reached Ahmedabad to promote their film. Kiara wore orange coloured co-ord set while Varun wore orange coloured Kurta

Painting Ahmedabad orange

Look at the sizzling chemistry of Varun and Kiara as they swoon to the beats of their song Nain Ta Heere. Both of them yet again twinned in white attires

The perfect duo in white

Kiara looked gorgeous in an all-yellow attire. She wore yellow ripped jeans with a yellow spaghetti strap top. Varun on the other hand looked dapper in an army print jacket

Putting their stylish foot forward

