Varun-Kiara’s Nach Punjaabban trend
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 12, 2022
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The peppy track from JugJugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor has taken over social media, with many celebs nailing the hook step
The Punjaabban Song
Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Amritpal Bindra’s version on the hook step won over netizens in no time
Vicky Kaushal
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry as they grooved to the song
Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun recreated the steps with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan in this adorable video
Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan
Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Debutants Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada also added their own ‘tadka’ to The Punjaabban Song
Shanaya Kapoor-Gurfateh Pirzada
Video: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty in her white chikankari suit as she danced to Varun and Kiara’s song
Rakul Preet Singh
VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor took over a supermarket in Europe as she did the hook step of the viral song along with a foreigner
Janhvi Kapoor
Simmba actors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire as they nailed the hook step with KJo
Sara-Ranveer-Karan
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Video: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor made her Dance Deewane Juniors 2 co-judges Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, and Marji Pestonji dance on Nach Punjaabban with her
Neetu Kapoor-Shilpa-Nora
Video: Maniesh Paul Instagram
Farah Khan and Maniesh left netizens entertained as they too hopped on to the Nach Punjaabban trend
Farah Khan-Maniesh Paul
