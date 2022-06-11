Heading 3

Varun-Kiara’s Nach Punjaabban trend

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The peppy track from JugJugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor has taken over social media, with many celebs nailing the hook step

The Punjaabban Song

Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Amritpal Bindra’s version on the hook step won over netizens in no time

Vicky Kaushal

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry as they grooved to the song

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun recreated the steps with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan in this adorable video

Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan

Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Debutants Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada also added their own ‘tadka’ to The Punjaabban Song

Shanaya Kapoor-Gurfateh Pirzada

Video: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty in her white chikankari suit as she danced to Varun and Kiara’s song

Rakul Preet Singh

VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor took over a supermarket in Europe as she did the hook step of the viral song along with a foreigner

Janhvi Kapoor

Simmba actors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire as they nailed the hook step with KJo

Sara-Ranveer-Karan

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Video: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor made her Dance Deewane Juniors 2 co-judges Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, and Marji Pestonji dance on Nach Punjaabban with her

Neetu Kapoor-Shilpa-Nora

Video: Maniesh Paul Instagram

Farah Khan and Maniesh left netizens entertained as they too hopped on to the Nach Punjaabban trend

Farah Khan-Maniesh Paul

