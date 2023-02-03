FEB 03, 2023
Varun Tej marring Lavanya Tripathi?
The rumour mills have been claiming for a long time that Varun Tej is in a relationship with actress Lavanya Tripathi
Rumored lovebirds
While these two have denied such speculations time and again, their relationship has become the talk of the town once again
Latest buzz
If the latest buzz doing rounds is to be believed, the lovebirds will be exchanging wedding vows soon
Wedding bells
Varun Tej's father, Nagendra Babu has already confirmed that his son will be getting married this year
Official confirmation
He further added that Ghani actor Varun Tej will be introducing his bride to the media very soon
Introducing the bride
Back in January 2022, speculations were rife that the actor popped the big question to his ladylove at her birthday party in Bangalore
Popping the big question
Although, when the actress was asked about the same, she rubbished the rumors, saying that all this is being assumed as she acted with him in two films
Rubbishing rumors
For those who do not know, Lavanya Tripathi is a close friend of Varun Tej's sister Niharika
BFFs
As a matter of fact, she was also a part of Niharika's lavish wedding in Udaipur
Wedding shenanigans
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham
Co-stars
