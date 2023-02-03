Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 03, 2023

Varun Tej marring Lavanya Tripathi?

The rumour mills have been claiming for a long time that Varun Tej is in a relationship with actress Lavanya Tripathi

Rumored lovebirds

While these two have denied such speculations time and again, their relationship has become the talk of the town once again

Latest buzz

If the latest buzz doing rounds is to be believed, the lovebirds will be exchanging wedding vows soon

Wedding bells

Varun Tej's father, Nagendra Babu has already confirmed that his son will be getting married this year

Official confirmation

He further added that Ghani actor Varun Tej will be introducing his bride to the media very soon

Introducing the bride

Back in January 2022, speculations were rife that the actor popped the big question to his ladylove at her birthday party in Bangalore

Popping the big question

Although, when the actress was asked about the same, she rubbished the rumors, saying that all this is being assumed as she acted with him in two films

Rubbishing rumors

For those who do not know, Lavanya Tripathi is a close friend of Varun Tej's sister Niharika

BFFs

As a matter of fact, she was also a part of Niharika's lavish wedding in Udaipur

Wedding shenanigans

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham

Co-stars

