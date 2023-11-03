Varun Tej Movies

Heading 3
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Fidaa is a romantic film where an NRI falls in love with an independent village girl
Fidaa
This romantic film, directed by Venky Atluri, features Varun Tej and Raashi Khanna, and explores the journey of love and relationships
Tholi Prema
Directed by Srinu Vaitla, Mister stars Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and Hebah Patel, a romantic film that follows the life of a man who embarks on a journey that leads him to unexpected encounters and experiences
Mister
An Anil Ravipudi directorial, this comedy film revolves around the lives of two couples dealing with the humorous challenges and dynamics of their marriages
F2: Fun and Frustration
Initially titled "Valmiki" and directed by Harish Shankar, this film revolves around a reformed rowdy whose life takes unexpected turns after encountering a filmmaker
Gaddalakonda Ganesh
Directed by Krish, "Kanche" is set during World War II and explores a unique love story amidst the backdrop of war
Kanche
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this action film follows a carefree young man who discovers his true identity and his journey to redemption
Loafer
Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this space thriller stars Varun Tej in the lead role and film revolves around a mission to fix a malfunctioning satellite in space and the challenges faced by the team
Antariksham 9000 KMPH
Directed by Kiran Korrapati, this movie is anticipated to delve into the struggles and triumphs of the protagonist in the world of boxing
Ghani
Directed by Praveen Sattaru, this movie is based on top-tier special agent tasked with safeguarding a high-ranking government official during a crucial global climate change summit
Gandeevadhari Arjuna
