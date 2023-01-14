JAN 14, 2023
Varun Tej's fitness journey
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Ghani star Varun Tej has left all dumbstruck with his amazing transformation over the years. Today, let us check out some glimpses from the Telugu actor's inspiring workout routine
Transformation!
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
He took his fitness game a notch higher for his latest release, Ghani in which he wa seen as a boxer
Ghani
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Here is a glimpse of the Tollywood actor sweating it out in the gym for his sport drama
'No pain, No gain'
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
The South hunk works on his upper body strength in this sneak peek from his intense workout session
No backups for hard work!
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Varun Tej dropped another motivating picture from his time in the gym on social media
The grind continues!
The Loafer star looked totally in the grove as he enjoyed the leg day at the gym
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Leg day
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
The actor looks deep in discussion with his coach as the two indulge in a much-requiered motivational session
Stay motivated
Varun Tej flaunts his bulky biceps as he gets clicked on one of the high-tech equipment in the gym
Bulky biceps
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Varun Tej looks dapper as he poses for a mirror selfie after a fruitful workout session
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Back to the grind!
Take a look at this mirror selfie by the F3 actor at his well-equipped gymnasium
Image: Varun Tej Instagram
Did someone say lift?
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.