Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 14, 2023

Varun Tej's fitness journey

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Ghani star Varun Tej has left all dumbstruck with his amazing transformation over the years. Today, let us check out some glimpses from the Telugu actor's inspiring workout routine

Transformation!

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

He took his fitness game a notch higher for his latest release, Ghani in which he wa seen as a boxer

Ghani

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Here is a glimpse of the Tollywood actor sweating it out in the gym for his sport drama

'No pain, No gain'

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

The South hunk works on his upper body strength in this sneak peek from his intense workout session

No backups for hard work!

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Varun Tej dropped another motivating picture from his time in the gym on social media

The grind continues!

The Loafer star looked totally in the grove as he enjoyed the leg day at the gym

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Leg day

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

The actor looks deep in discussion with his coach as the two indulge in a much-requiered motivational session

Stay motivated

Varun Tej flaunts his bulky biceps as he gets clicked on one of the high-tech equipment in the gym

Bulky biceps

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Varun Tej looks dapper as he poses for a mirror selfie after a fruitful workout session

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Back to the grind!

Take a look at this mirror selfie by the F3 actor at his well-equipped gymnasium

Image: Varun Tej Instagram

Did someone say lift?

