VARUN TEJ’S SMILE IS ALL YOU NEED TO SEE

Shruti Mehta 

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Mukunda debutant got engaged on 9th June 2023 to Lavanya Tripathi in an intimate ceremony. Their love story sounds like a fairytale from Reel to Real! The celebrity couple received love and blessings for their new beginning

Engagement sizzle 


Varun Tej and Lavanya were shot by the cupid’s arrow while shooting for their films Master and Antariksham. They kept their romantic escapades under wrap before making it official with the engagement post

Play of Cupid

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

The engagement took place at Naga Babu’s Hyderabad home. The ceremony was graced by numerous stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and Megastar Chiranjeevi to name a few

Candid delight 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

 Action ready 

The just-engaged hero charmed his fans with his simple looks. He looked relaxed yet ready to jump into action mode in his pastel pink t-shirt and the rifle in his hands 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Fidaa artist got the Internet swooning with this candid shot! He looks comfy and cozy in a powder blue T-shirt 

Blue swoon 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Tholi Prema protagonist is basking in the warmth of the sunshine in this sunkissed look 

Sunkissed 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Antariksham star is hitting street fashion hard with this casual look. The leather jacket makes the style more appealing

Charming casuals 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

F2: Fun and Frustration actor captured the attention of his fans in this relaxed fit. The unusual lime and green combination is gorgeous 

Lazy lime 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Loafer fame set the screens on fire with this sinful look. Ripped jeans and a leather jacket accentuate his look 

Bike ride 

Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account 

Ghani artist stole the show in this cream turtle neck t-shirt and beige blazer! His trademark frown raised the temperature and heartbeats 

Professional jam

