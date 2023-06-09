Image: Varun Tej Konidela’s Instagram account
Mukunda debutant got engaged on 9th June 2023 to Lavanya Tripathi in an intimate ceremony. Their love story sounds like a fairytale from Reel to Real! The celebrity couple received love and blessings for their new beginning
Engagement sizzle
Varun Tej and Lavanya were shot by the cupid’s arrow while shooting for their films Master and Antariksham. They kept their romantic escapades under wrap before making it official with the engagement post
Play of Cupid
The engagement took place at Naga Babu’s Hyderabad home. The ceremony was graced by numerous stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and Megastar Chiranjeevi to name a few
Candid delight
Action ready
The just-engaged hero charmed his fans with his simple looks. He looked relaxed yet ready to jump into action mode in his pastel pink t-shirt and the rifle in his hands
Fidaa artist got the Internet swooning with this candid shot! He looks comfy and cozy in a powder blue T-shirt
Blue swoon
Tholi Prema protagonist is basking in the warmth of the sunshine in this sunkissed look
Sunkissed
Antariksham star is hitting street fashion hard with this casual look. The leather jacket makes the style more appealing
Charming casuals
F2: Fun and Frustration actor captured the attention of his fans in this relaxed fit. The unusual lime and green combination is gorgeous
Lazy lime
Loafer fame set the screens on fire with this sinful look. Ripped jeans and a leather jacket accentuate his look
Bike ride
Ghani artist stole the show in this cream turtle neck t-shirt and beige blazer! His trademark frown raised the temperature and heartbeats
Professional jam
