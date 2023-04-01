Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment

APRIL 01, 2023

Varun’s fitness and diet routine

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan has a chiselled Greek God body. Swipe to know more about his fitness and diet routine

Varun Dhawan

He starts his day with an omelette, oatmeal, and whole-wheat grain sandwich

Strong breakfast

Varun incorporates Pilates into his workout routine to strengthen agility and flexibility 

Pilates

Varun suggests intermittent fasting is the best way to ensure a balanced calorie intake

Intermittent Fasting

Weight training

He works out for one and a half hours 5-6 times a week. He also incorporates bodyweight exercises for strength

Varun Dhawan loves to cycle, he says it is the best way to get where you want

Cycling

For lunch his meals includes veggies, brown rice, and some chicken

Lunch

The Bhediya actor performs Yoga and martial arts whenever he gets the time

Yoga

For dinner, the actor resorts to veggies, fruits, and grilled chicken maintaining a light dinner

Dinner

He keeps his water intake high throughout the day to ensure hydration and prevent unhealthy snacking

Hydration

