APRIL 01, 2023
Varun’s fitness and diet routine
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan has a chiselled Greek God body. Swipe to know more about his fitness and diet routine
Varun Dhawan
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He starts his day with an omelette, oatmeal, and whole-wheat grain sandwich
Strong breakfast
Varun incorporates Pilates into his workout routine to strengthen agility and flexibility
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Pilates
Varun suggests intermittent fasting is the best way to ensure a balanced calorie intake
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Intermittent Fasting
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Weight training
He works out for one and a half hours 5-6 times a week. He also incorporates bodyweight exercises for strength
Varun Dhawan loves to cycle, he says it is the best way to get where you want
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Cycling
For lunch his meals includes veggies, brown rice, and some chicken
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Lunch
The Bhediya actor performs Yoga and martial arts whenever he gets the time
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Yoga
For dinner, the actor resorts to veggies, fruits, and grilled chicken maintaining a light dinner
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Dinner
He keeps his water intake high throughout the day to ensure hydration and prevent unhealthy snacking
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Hydration
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.