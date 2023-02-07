FEB 07, 2023
VD13: All About Vijay Deverakonda's next
As Vijay Deverakonda's sports drama, Liger failed to impress the movie buffs, the cinephiles are eagerly waiting for his forthcoming dramas
The Liger debacle
Now, the Arjun Reddy star has announced that he will be working with filmmaker Parasuram Petla for the project, titled VD13 for now
This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas
The rest of the cast and crew of the movie has been kept under wraps for now. However, the fans are thrilled about Vijay Deverakonda's latest venture
For those who do not know, Vijay Deverakonda previously collaborated with Parasuram Petla for the 2018 romantic entertainer Geetha Govindam
The makers have already clarified that the movie is not a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but will be made on a fresh subject
He was seen romancing National crush Rashmika Mandanna in the Tollywood drama
On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will also play the lead in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi
He will be sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the forthcoming romantic drama
Additionally, VD has also been roped in to lead Puri Jagannadh's action drama, Jana Gana Mana
