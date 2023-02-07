Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 07, 2023

VD13: All About Vijay Deverakonda's next

As Vijay Deverakonda's sports drama, Liger failed to impress the movie buffs, the cinephiles are eagerly waiting for his forthcoming dramas

The Liger debacle

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

Now, the Arjun Reddy star has announced that he will be working with filmmaker Parasuram Petla for the project, titled VD13 for now

VD signs his next

This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under the prestigious banner of Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

A Dil Raju production

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The rest of the cast and crew of the movie has been kept under wraps for now. However, the fans are thrilled about Vijay Deverakonda's latest venture

A massive buzz

For those who do not know, Vijay Deverakonda previously collaborated with Parasuram Petla for the 2018 romantic entertainer Geetha Govindam

Image: IMDb

A reunion

The makers have already clarified that the movie is not a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but will be made on a fresh subject

Image: IMDb

Not a sequel

He was seen romancing National crush Rashmika Mandanna in the Tollywood drama

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Co-star Rashmika Mandanna

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will also play the lead in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Kushi

He will be sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the forthcoming romantic drama

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Co-star Samantha

Additionally, VD has also been roped in to lead Puri Jagannadh's action drama, Jana Gana Mana

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Jana Gana Mana

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here