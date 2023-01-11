JAN 11, 2023
Veera Simha Reddy VS Waltair Veerayya
Image: Twitter
The movie buffs are in for a treat as after Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, two other South heartthrobs are all set to go up against each other at the box office
Mega box office clash
Image: Twitter
Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Megastar Chiranjeevi-led Waltair Veerayya will be released on the same day
Balakrishna VS Chiranjeevi
Image: Twitter
Both much-awaited projects will be reaching the cinema halls within a gap of a day during Sankranthi
Sankranthi Release
Image: Twitter
While Veera Simha Reddy will release on 12th December, Waltair Veerayya will hit the silver screens on 13th December
Treat for movie buffs
Image: Twitter
It might be exciting to know that both the movies will feature Salaar actress Shruti Haasan as the leading lady
The common factor
While the Waltair Veerayya trailer manages to keep the plot of the drama under wraps, it promises to be high on adrenal rush, and filled with action
Image: Twitter
Waltair Veerayya Trailer
Image: Twitter
On the other hand, Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, played by Nandamuri Balakrishna, a man respected by his people like a God
About Veera Simha Reddy
Both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya seem to be high on action and include all the other elements of a complete masala entertainer
All the right elements
Image: Twitter
Now, only time will tell how these movies perform at the box office. These ventures will be put to test in just a couple of days
Image: Twitter
The D-Day
Before this, movie buffs will also get to see Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu on the big screens
Image: Twitter
Thunivu VS Varisu
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.