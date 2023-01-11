JAN 11, 2023

Heading 3

Veera Simha Reddy VS Waltair Veerayya 

Image: Twitter

The movie buffs are in for a treat as after Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, two other South heartthrobs are all set to go up against each other at the box office

Mega box office clash

Image: Twitter

Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy and Megastar Chiranjeevi-led Waltair Veerayya will be released on the same day

Balakrishna VS Chiranjeevi

Image: Twitter

Both much-awaited projects will be reaching the cinema halls within a gap of a day during Sankranthi

Sankranthi Release

Image: Twitter

While Veera Simha Reddy will release on 12th December, Waltair Veerayya will hit the silver screens on 13th December

Treat for movie buffs

Image: Twitter

It might be exciting to know that both the movies will feature Salaar actress Shruti Haasan as the leading lady

The common factor

While the Waltair Veerayya trailer manages to keep the plot of the drama under wraps, it promises to be high on adrenal rush, and filled with action

Image: Twitter

Waltair Veerayya Trailer

Image: Twitter

On the other hand, Veera Simha Reddy revolves around its titular character, played by Nandamuri Balakrishna, a man respected by his people like a God

About Veera Simha Reddy

Both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya seem to be high on action and include all the other elements of a complete masala entertainer

All the right elements

Image: Twitter

Now, only time will tell how these movies perform at the box office. These ventures will be put to test in just a couple of days

Image: Twitter

The D-Day

Before this, movie buffs will also get to see Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu on the big screens

Image: Twitter

Thunivu VS Varisu

