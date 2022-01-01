Venice Film Festival:
SEPT 11, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Simone Ashley
Bridgerton Season 2 star Simone Ashley posed on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2022 as she attended the premiere of Bones and All
Image: Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet whose film Bones and All premiered at the film festival took the red carpet by storm in his backless halter jumpsuit look
Image: Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
The Thor: Love and Thunder star made a memorable appearance at the film festival as she posed on the red carpet in a neon green dress
Image: Getty Images
Sadie Sink
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was also an attendee at the Venice Film Festival this year and the actress looked glamorous at The Whale premiere
Image: Getty Images
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
Talk about couples appearances at the festival and one of the best happened to be Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse who looked gorgeous together on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz is one actress who could pull off any look and like every year, she once again put on a stunning display at the Venice Film Festival red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Adam Driver
Adam Driver looked sharp as always as he walked the red carpet at the film festival for the premiere of his film White Noise
Image: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett looked gorgeous in a black jumpsuit that featured a bunch of flowers on the top of the bodice as she posed on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith is always a fashion icon and once again she showed off her amazing style as she attended the premiere of Bones and All at the festival
Image: Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was an absolute stunner on the film festival's red carpet as she wore a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline
