Venice Film Festival:

Celeb Spotting

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Simone Ashley

Bridgerton Season 2 star Simone Ashley posed on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival 2022 as she attended the premiere of Bones and All

Image: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet whose film Bones and All premiered at the film festival took the red carpet by storm in his backless halter jumpsuit look

Image: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

The Thor: Love and Thunder star made a memorable appearance at the film festival as she posed on the red carpet in a neon green dress

Image: Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was also an attendee at the Venice Film Festival this year and the actress looked glamorous at The Whale premiere

Image: Getty Images

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Talk about couples appearances at the festival and one of the best happened to be Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse who looked gorgeous together on the red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Penelope Cruz 

Penelope Cruz is one actress who could pull off any look and like every year, she once again put on a stunning display at the Venice Film Festival red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Adam Driver

Adam Driver looked sharp as always as he walked the red carpet at the film festival for the premiere of his film White Noise

Image: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett looked gorgeous in a black jumpsuit that featured a bunch of flowers on the top of the bodice as she posed on the red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith is always a fashion icon and once again she showed off her amazing style as she attended the premiere of Bones and All at the festival

Image: Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore was an absolute stunner on the film festival's red carpet as she wore a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline

