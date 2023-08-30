Veterans with post-pandemic blockbusters

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan made a terrific comeback with 'Vikram' in 2022. The film grossed Rs. 432 crores worldwide and is credited as a blockbuster at the box office
Kamal Haasan
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
After a hiatus of 5 years, Shah Rukh Khan made a historic comeback with Pathaan in 2023. The film minted Rs. 1040 crores worldwide and turned out as a blockbuster
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Gadar 2 starring 80's OG action superstar Sunny Deol is running at a historic pace at the box office. The film stands at a whopping 593 crores gross worldwide and it is likely to smash the 600 crores mark soon at the global box office
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Jailer proved to be Rajinikanth's biggest comeback film. The film grossed over Rs. 550 crores worldwide in just 18 days of release. It is still running successfully in cinemas
Rajinikanth
Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram
Megastar Mammootty dominated the Malayalam industry in 2022 with the highest grossing film of the year, Bheeshma Parvam. The film raked over 82 Crores gross worldwide and turns out a blockbuster
Mammootty
Image: Mammootty's Instagram
Ajay Devgn's one of the most popular film, Drishyam 2 broke every record of the post-pandemic times and did a blockbuster business of 342 crores worldwide
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Akhanda, the third collaboration of Nandamuri and Boyapati raked over 120 crores grossly worldwide and is credited as a blockbuster at the box office
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Video: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram
Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya did a fabulous business of 219 crores worldwide grossly in its lifetime theatrical run. It turns out as a blockbuster flick
Chiranjeevi
Image: Mythri Movie Makers' Instagram
All eyes are now on Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The actor is expected to join the elite club soon with his action flick. Shah Rukh Khan too has Jawan and Dunki scheduled up for release. All three of them have high chances to emerge as a blockbuster for the actors
Who's Next?
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Veterans are smashing the box office with their terrific box office pull. Finally, Indian box office is back on normalcy