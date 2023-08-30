Heading 3

August 30, 2023

Veterans with post-pandemic blockbusters

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan made a terrific comeback with 'Vikram' in 2022. The film grossed Rs. 432 crores worldwide and is credited as a blockbuster at the box office

 Kamal Haasan

Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram 

After a hiatus of 5 years, Shah Rukh Khan made a historic comeback with Pathaan in 2023. The film minted Rs. 1040 crores worldwide and turned out as a blockbuster

 Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

Gadar 2 starring 80's OG action superstar Sunny Deol is running at a historic pace at the box office. The film stands at a whopping 593 crores gross worldwide and it is likely to smash the 600 crores mark soon at the global box office

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Jailer proved to be Rajinikanth's biggest comeback film. The film grossed over Rs. 550 crores worldwide in just 18 days of release. It is still running successfully in cinemas

Rajinikanth

Video: Sun Pictures' Instagram

Megastar Mammootty dominated the Malayalam industry in 2022 with the highest grossing film of the year, Bheeshma Parvam. The film raked over 82 Crores gross worldwide and turns out a blockbuster

Mammootty

Image: Mammootty's Instagram 

Ajay Devgn's one of the most popular film, Drishyam 2 broke every record of the post-pandemic times and did a blockbuster business of 342 crores worldwide 

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Akhanda, the third collaboration of Nandamuri and Boyapati raked over 120 crores grossly worldwide and is credited as a blockbuster at the box office 

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Video: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram 

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya did a fabulous business of 219 crores worldwide grossly in its lifetime theatrical run. It turns out as a blockbuster flick

 Chiranjeevi 

Image: Mythri Movie Makers' Instagram 

All eyes are now on Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The actor is expected to join the elite club soon with his action flick. Shah Rukh Khan too has Jawan and Dunki scheduled up for release. All three of them have high chances to emerge as a blockbuster for the actors 

 Who's Next?

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Veterans are smashing the box office with their terrific box office pull. Finally, Indian box office is back on normalcy 

Normalcy

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

