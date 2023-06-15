Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2023

Vicky-Katrina: Couple's cool looks 

Vicky and Katrina are a power couple! They look amazing in a cream kurta and bright pink saree respectively 

KarvaChauth

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

The pair is oozing angelic vibes in their relaxed, white outfits while making the most of their getaway 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

Vacation Bliss 

The duo seems to enjoy each other's company in this casual fit, hand-in-hand on the streets

Chic casuals 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

Trust VicKat to raise the heat even in the most simple outfits! Katrina looks tantalizing in this short, blue dress while Vicky is no less in this edgy, black suit 

Style swag 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

Charming smiles 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

The cute couple is twinning in white while flaunting their charming smiles 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

 Merry Christmas 

The B-town couple seemed to have enjoyed their Christmas time with the family in these comfy outfits 

The Internet could not take their eyes off the couple in this picture! The forehead kiss is swoon-worthy 

Blushing bride

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

The duo are seen enjoying their mehendi ceremony in their regal outfits 

Henna heist 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

Haldi glow 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

The pair looks alluring in an all-white ensemble, drenched in haldi during their wedding festivities 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account 

VicKat fans felt their hearts sway with this wholesome look of the couple as bride and groom, smiling ear-to-ear 

 Marriage moments 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here