Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 15, 2023
Vicky-Katrina: Couple's cool looks
Vicky and Katrina are a power couple! They look amazing in a cream kurta and bright pink saree respectively
KarvaChauth
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
The pair is oozing angelic vibes in their relaxed, white outfits while making the most of their getaway
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
Vacation Bliss
The duo seems to enjoy each other's company in this casual fit, hand-in-hand on the streets
Chic casuals
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
Trust VicKat to raise the heat even in the most simple outfits! Katrina looks tantalizing in this short, blue dress while Vicky is no less in this edgy, black suit
Style swag
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
Charming smiles
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
The cute couple is twinning in white while flaunting their charming smiles
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
Merry Christmas
The B-town couple seemed to have enjoyed their Christmas time with the family in these comfy outfits
The Internet could not take their eyes off the couple in this picture! The forehead kiss is swoon-worthy
Blushing bride
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
The duo are seen enjoying their mehendi ceremony in their regal outfits
Henna heist
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
Haldi glow
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
The pair looks alluring in an all-white ensemble, drenched in haldi during their wedding festivities
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account
VicKat fans felt their hearts sway with this wholesome look of the couple as bride and groom, smiling ear-to-ear
Marriage moments
