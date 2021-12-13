Vicky & Katrina’s lavish wedding

DEC 13, 2021

The D-day

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Dreamy outfits

The pair donned dreamy Sabyasachi outfits for the big day and looked absolutely breathtaking

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Haldi ceremony

The couple wrote 'Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.' as they shared the pictures from their Haldi ceremony, looking all smiles

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Lavish affair

Their wedding was a fusion of historic, regal and traditional elements, culminating in an incredibly dreamy experience

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Candid moment

Katrina and Vicky looked blessed in the candid pictures as they were applying haldi to each other

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Love is in the air

Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal couldn't take their eyes off each other, and with that golden hour light on their faces, they looked ethereal

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Dashing groom

The groom looked dashing as buckets of water were poured on him while he sat calmly sporting his shades

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

This seemed to be an absolute father-son moment when Sham Kaushal applied haldi to Vicky

Father-son moment

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Katrina appeared ecstatic at the pre-wedding function, and her radiant smile said it all

Prettiest bride

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Katrina seemed to be enjoying the moment during her haldi ceremony with her family and Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal

In the moment

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Katrina looked a bit emotional as the pair took wedding vows for a lifelong togetherness

Lifelong togetherness

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

