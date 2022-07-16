Heading 3
Vicky & Katrina: The stylish couple
Prerna Verma
JULY 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina make for a happy couple in this picture from their New York trip. The Uri star holds on to his smiling wife and they manage to win hearts
The smile that will melt your hearts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Here, the couple can be seen raising the temperature as they enjoy a dip in the pool. Isn't it romantic
Pool babies
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Both Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to capture memory. This selfie gives us a glimpse of their tropical vacay
The posers
Vicky and Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous together as they appeared together for a birthday party. Kat stunned in a blue mini dress, whereas Vicky looked dapper in a black suit
The red carpet slayers
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina managed to leave everyone swooning with their stunning wedding look. Donning gorgeous traditional outfits, the couple married each other in presence of their loved ones
The pristine wedding couple
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The couple turned touristy in New York as they took a stroll on the streets. Their casual look certainly is quite striking!
Dapper in casuals
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina made for a beautiful bride and gave her saree look a new twist with a cape on her head, whereas Vicky slayed in a sherwani
The royal wedding look
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina and Vicky made heads turn on the red carpet of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash
The bling on point
Vicky and Katrina are made for each other and this picture is proof
The happy couple
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky and Katrina are head over heels in love with each other and whenever they are together, they always appear very happy
The jaadu ki jhappi
