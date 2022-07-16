Heading 3

Vicky & Katrina: The stylish couple

Prerna Verma

JULY 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina make for a happy couple in this picture from their New York trip. The Uri star holds on to his smiling wife and they manage to win hearts

The smile that will melt your hearts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Here, the couple can be seen raising the temperature as they enjoy a dip in the pool. Isn't it romantic

Pool babies

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Both Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to capture memory. This selfie gives us a glimpse of their tropical vacay

The posers

Vicky and Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous together as they appeared together for a birthday party. Kat stunned in a blue mini dress, whereas Vicky looked dapper in a black suit

The red carpet slayers

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina managed to leave everyone swooning with their stunning wedding look. Donning gorgeous traditional outfits, the couple married each other in presence of their loved ones

The pristine wedding couple

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The couple turned touristy in New York as they took a stroll on the streets. Their casual look certainly is quite striking!

Dapper in casuals

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina made for a beautiful bride and gave her saree look a new twist with a cape on her head, whereas Vicky slayed in a sherwani

The royal wedding look

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina and Vicky made heads turn on the red carpet of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

The bling on point

Vicky and Katrina are made for each other and this picture is proof

The happy couple

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky and Katrina are head over heels in love with each other and whenever they are together, they always appear very happy

The jaadu ki jhappi

