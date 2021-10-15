Vicky Kaushal
beating your midweek blues Oct 15, 2021
Can we just take a moment to appreciate everything about this picture? Vicky Kaushal’s beard would make any girl fall weak in the knees
This workout image is giving us major midweek motivation to hit the gym and shape our bodies
How can someone look so adorable after a long and tiring day of work? Vicky’s goodnight selfie definitely made a lot of our nights!
Vicky’s beard should have its own separate fanbase. Also, the highlights and sunglasses are just a bonus
This adorable picture of Vicky with his niece is literally taking away all our midweek blues
If a smile could end wars and cure cancer, then Vicky would be the brand ambassador for it
A plain white T-shirt and some subtle brown highlights is the perfect starter kit for being a chocolate boy
A true Vicky Kaushal fan will actually be able to hear this image and find solace in his laughter
Vicky reminds us to take it all one at a time and to keep your eyes fixed on your goal, with this picture
A sun-kissed morning selfie from Vicky Kaushal is all we need to get out of our beds and start our day
