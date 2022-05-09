Entertainment
Sampriti
MAY 09, 2022
Vicky Kaushal is an Instagram expert
Classic peace sign
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Often when posing for pictures, our go-to pose is the peace sign. Well, Vicky is no different but let’s just agree, he looks insanely good while doing it!
What a poser
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Talking about poses, Vicky Kaushal knows his right angles and always gets the best pictures clicked. He is super photogenic and we absolutely love his posts
Okay, every Instagram user dreams of having that perfect candid picture. Well, when it comes to Vicky, he doesn’t have one but many such amazing candid photos
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Candid King
If you workout and don’t put up a selfie on Instagram, did you even workout? Well, it seems like Vicky knows his unspoken rule quite well
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Mirror Selfies
Taking selfies is an art and Vicky has mastered this art quite well. He is a brilliant artist who knows how to capture the perfect mirror selfie
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Who doesn’t want to see a bit of love and happiness on Instagram? Vicky shares the cutest PDA pictures with Katrina Kaif
He believes in PDA
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky takes the best selfies and if you want to perfect your selfie skills, it is best you learn them through his posts!
Selfie Slayer
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Golden hour is the happy hour for Instagram. Vicky is known for his amazing sun-kissed pictures
Sun-kissed Pics
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Throwback baby pictures? Well, take our money already! Vicky loves to woo his fans with his adorable childhood photographs
Master of Throwback
Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is a fashionista and never shies away from sharing his brilliant fashion choices on his Instagram handle and giving us all inspiration
OOTD King
